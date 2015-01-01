पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार:हिंदू कन्या कॉलेज में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सेमिनार का आयोजन

जींदएक घंटा पहले
हिंदू कन्या कॉलेज में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता प्राचार्य अनीता कुमारी ने की। उन्होंने बताया कि पहला अवसर है जब महाविद्यालय अंतरराष्ट्रीय सेमिनार का आयोजन करवा रहा है। इसमें 724 व्यक्तियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया और 52 प्रतिभागियों ने पेपर प्रस्तुति दी। सेमिनार में फिलीपिंस, मिस्र, सउदी अरब, इराक, कनाडा, पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश, आस्ट्रेलिया, म्यांमार आदि देशों के प्रतिभागियों ने भाग लिया।

पेपर प्रस्तुति स्तर में डॉ. प्रेरणा और डॉ. नीलम रानी ने चेयरपर्सन की भूमिका अदा की। सेेमिनार की संयोजक इतिहास विभाग की अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रश्मि ने विषय प्रवेश करते हुए अपने विचार रखे व सेमिनार के वक्ताओं का विस्तार से परिचय करवाया। डॉ. आनंद वर्धन, सोफिया विश्वविद्यालय बुल्गारिया ने बताया कि विश्व के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में भारतीय संस्कृति और साहित्य का प्रचार प्रसार देखने योग्य है।

राजकीय कॉलेज में मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद की याद में मनाया शिक्षा दिवस : राजकीय महाविद्यालय में भारत के पहले शिक्षा मंत्री मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद की याद में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस मनाया गया। उप प्राचार्य डॉ. ओपी गुप्ता ने कहा कि शिक्षा को आत्मसात और उनके अनुसार व्यवहार करने की आवश्यकता है तभी हम वास्तव में शिक्षा के अधिकारी हो सकते हैं।

इसी कड़ी में डॉ. शमशेर सिंह, डॉ. नरेंद्र कुमार, डॉ. वेदप्रकाश, डॉ. भगवानदास, डॉ. शीला ने कहा कि शिक्षक को छात्रों में जिज्ञासा, रचनात्मकता, उद्यमशीलता और नेतृत्व की भावना का विकास करना चाहिए। छात्रों को शिक्षा के लिए बहुत परिश्रम व लगन से काम करने कि आवश्यकता है। कार्यक्रम में युवा प्रोफेसर डॉ. भगवानदास ने बदलाव शिक्षा कि मुहिम विस्तार से बताया कि किस प्रकार ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में छात्रों को शिक्षा से जोड़ा जा रहा है।

