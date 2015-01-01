पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ा:286 सैंपल की जांच में 61 मिले पॉजिटिव, बुजुर्ग महिला की हुई मौत

जींद2 घंटे पहले
सिविल अस्पताल में ओपीडी खिड़की पर लगी मरीजों की लाइन, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हो रहा
  • सितंबर की तरह अब जिले में मिलने लगे पॉजिटिव केस, 10 दिनों में आए 362 पॉजिटिव
  • जिले में कोरोना के कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 3272, रिकवरी रेट में आई कमी, एक्टिव केसों 313

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण में एक बार फिर से बढ़ोतरी हुई है। यह सब तब है जब जिले में कोरोना सैंपलिंग में कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई है। पहले भी 800 से 900 लोगों के सैंपल रोजाना हो रहे थे और अब भी इतनी ही संख्या में सैपलिंग हो रही है। मंगलवार को महज 286 सैंपल की जांच में जिले में 61 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इससे पहले इतनी संख्या में सितंबर में जिले में पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ रहे थे। चिकित्सक सितंबर को ही कोरोना संक्रमण का पीक मान रहे थे।

लेकिन अब अचानक पॉजिटिव केसों में हो रही बढ़ोतरी से सब हैरान हैं और इसे कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी वेव माना जा रहा है। वहीं जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत होने का सिलसिला अब भी जारी है। गोविंदपुरा गांव की 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला परमेश्वरी की सोमवार शाम को पीजीआई रोहतक में मौत हो गई।

मंगलवार को पीजीआई रोहतक से जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास इसकी सूचना आई है। महिला पिछले कई दिनों से बीमार चल रही थी और परिजन उसे पीजीआई रोहतक लेकर गए थे। पीजीआई में महिला की रिपोर्ट काेराेना पॉजिटिव आई और सोमवार शाम को उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से कुल 61 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

10 दिन में 9 लोगों की जा चुकी है जान

जिले में नवंबर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। 10 दिन के अंदर जिले में 362 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। पिछले अक्टूबर से इसकी तुलना की जाए तो जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में काफी इजाफा हुआ है। पूरे अक्टूबर में 893 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। वहीं नवंबर में कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या में भी लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण से 10 दिन के अंदर 9 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

एक्टिव केसों की संख्या लंबे समय बाद हुई 300 पार

जिले में कोरोना के रिकवरी रेट में भी अब कमी आई है। जिले का पहले कोरोना रिकवरी रेट 90 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा पहुंच गया है जो अब घटकर 88.71 पहुंच गया है। रिकवरी रेट में आई कमी के चलते अब जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या भी 313 तक पहुंच गई है। अक्टूबर माह में जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 300 के आंकड़े को पार नहीं कर पाई थी।

कोरोना को लेकर ये भी जानिए
जिले में अब रिकवरी रेट घटकर 88.71 हो गया है जो पहले 90 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा था।
जिले में कोरोना का डेथ रेट 1.69 है।
पॉजिटिविटी रेट अब बढ़कर 3.50 पहुंच गया है।
जिले में मंगलवार तक 91135 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं।

जिले में बढ़ा संक्रमण : डाॅ. कटारिया

जिले में अक्टूबर की तुलना में नवंबर में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ा है। मंगलवार को 61 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं। वहीं सोमवार को पीजीआई रोहतक में दाखिल गोविंदपुरा गांव की एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत होने की सूचना आई है। डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

