स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:जींद नप ने गारबेज फ्री सिटी वन स्टार, ओडीएफ प्लस के लिए तैयार, बेहतर रैंकिंग लाने पर जोर

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • सभी औपचारिकताएं हुईं पूरी, अब केवल सर्वे का हो रहा इंतजार

इस बार जींद नगर परिषद ने गारबेज फ्री सिटी के वन स्टार के लिए अपना दावा किया है। इसके अलावा ओडीएफ प्लस के लिए भी आवेदन कर दिया है। जल्द ही दोनों टीमें जींद नगर परिषद के दावों को लेकर शहर में सर्वे कर सकती हैं। ओडीएफ प्लस के लिए शहर के शौचालयों का टेंडर नगर परिषद द्वारा लगाया गया था। इसके अलावा गारबेज फ्री सिटी के लिए भी जरूरी शहर में सफाई का टेंडर भी लगाया हुआ है।

नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों द्वारा दोनों के लिए सभी औपचारिकताएं पूरी कर ली गई हैं। अब केवल सर्वे का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। शहर को स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बेहतर रैंकिंग दिलाने के लिए भी काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। जल्द ही सक्षम युवाओं की ड्यूटियां लगाकर सिटीजन फीडबैक को और आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जागरूकता रैलियां भी शहर में निकाली जाएंगी। यहां बता दें कि फिलहाल शहर में सफाई का ठेका की अवधि तीन माह के लिए बढ़ाई हुई है और नया टेंडर लगाया हुआ है। पिछले तीन साल से स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के दौरान जींद की रैंकिंग में लगातार सुधार हो रहा है।

सिटीजन फीडबैक का कार्य किया जाएगा तेज

मार्च के अंत में हो सकता है सर्वेक्षण
कोरोना के चलते इस बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का परिणाम लेट जारी हुआ और अब नया सर्वेक्षण भी लेट शुरू हुआ है। ऐसे में अबकी बार मार्च के अंत या फिर अप्रैल की शुरुआत में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण हो सकता है।

^जींद नगर परिषद ने इस बार गारबेज फ्री सिटी के वन स्टार के लिए आवेदन किया है। सभी डाक्यूमेंटेशन कर दी गई है। प्रूफ लगाए जा रहे हैं। सूरज, टीम लीडर, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन अर्बन, जींद।

जींद आगे, सफीदों सबसे पीछे

सर्वेक्षण को लेकर सिटीजन फीडबैक लिया जा रहा है। जिले में पांच यूएलबी है। इसमें सबसे पीछे सफीदों यूएलबी है। अबतक 8 लोगों ने ही सिटीजन फीडबैक दिए हैं। इसमें से दो ने एप और 6 ने पोर्टल पर दिया है। जींद में सबसे ज्यादा फीडबैक आई है। एप के जरिये 2625 और पोर्टल के जरिये 117 फीडबैैक दर्ज की जा चुकी हैं।

