सीरो सर्विलांस सर्वे में खुलासा:कोरोना संक्रमण में फरीदाबाद, यमुनानगर के बाद जींद तीसरे स्थान पर, एम्स में पुलिसकर्मी की मौत, 38 पॉजिटिव

जींद40 मिनट पहले
  • दूसरे चरण के सर्वे की आई रिपोर्ट में जिले में 26.6% लोगों में पाया एंटीबॉडी

दूसरे चरण के सीरो सर्विलांस सर्वे के आई रिपोर्ट से खुलासा हुआ है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में जींद प्रदेश में तीसरे स्थान पर है। जींद से आगे फरीदाबाद और यमुनानगर हैं। सर्वे के मुताबिक जींद में 26.6 प्रतिशत लोगों में एंटीबॉडी पाया गया है। जबकि फरीदाबाद में 40.2 प्रतिशत, यमुनानगर में 28.6 प्रतिशत लोगों में एंटीबॉडी पाया गया।

वहीं मंगलवार को जिले में 39 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, जबकि दिल्ली एम्स में दाखिल भागखेड़ा गांव के एक पुलिसकर्मी की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। सीरो सर्विलांस सर्वे के आई रिपोर्ट से साफ हुआ है कि जिले में पिछले दिनों में काफी लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आए और उसके बाद वे ठीक भी हो गए। इस दौरान जिले में शहरी क्षेत्र में 28.4 प्रतिशत लोगों में एंटीबॉडी बना, जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 25.5 प्रतिशत लोगों में एंटीबॉडी पाया गया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का जिले का जो सीरो पॉजिटिविटी रेट है वह प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक है।

पानीपत में थी पुलिसकर्मी की नियुक्ति

भागखेड़ा गांव का 44 वर्षीय जितेंद्र हरियाणा पुलिस में था। इन दिनों वह पानीपत में नियुक्त था। पिछले दिनों बीमार होने के बाद परिजन उसे उपचार के लिए एम्स में लेकर गए थे। जहां पर उसकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। मंगलवार को एम्स में ही उपचार के दौरान पुलिसकर्मी की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग को इसकी सूचना दी गई।

कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा पहुंचा 3 हजार पार

जिले में मंगलवार काे कुल 367 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आई। इस दौरान कोरोना के कुल 39 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 3012 हो गई है। जबकि एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 234 हो गई है। जिले में मंगलवार को 938 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए।

सीरो सर्विलांस सर्वे की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में जींद प्रदेश में तीसरे स्थान पर है। 26.6% लोगों में एंटीबॉडी पाया गया है। मंगलवार को जिले में 38 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन

