पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:खरकरामजी सीएचसी में जूनियर-सीनियर कौन को लेकर दो डॉक्टर में हुई हाथापाई

जींद2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिविल सर्जन ने मौके पर जाकर ली घटना की जानकारी

खरकरामजी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केेंंद्र में कौन सीनियर है कौन जूनियर है। इसको लेकर दो डॉक्टरों में विवाद हो गया। इस दौरान दोनों डॉक्टरों के बीच हाथापाई तक हो गई। मौके पर मौजूद स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने बीच-बचाव कर दोनों डॉक्टरों को अलग-अलग किया। इसके बाद इस घटना की सूचना सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह को दी गई। सिविल सर्जन डा. मंजीत सिंह व डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया खरकरामजी सीएचसी पहुंचे और मामले की जांच की। जांच के बाद सिविल सर्जन ने डॉ. पंकज को 14 दिनों के लिए डेपुटेशन पर उझाना सीएचसी भेज दिया है।

गुरुवार सुबह खरकमराजी सीएचसी के डीडीओ डाॅ. मनदीप लाठर व डाॅ. पंकज के बीच हाजिरी रजिस्टर में खाली खाने में डॉट लगाने को लेकर कहासुनी हो गई। इस दौरान डाॅ. पंकज ने कहा कि वह उनसे सीनियर हैं, जबकि उनकी चेयर पर वह बैठा है। इस पर चेयर खाली करने को कहा। डाॅ. मनदीप लाठर ने कहा कि डीडीओ पावर उनके पास है और कायदे से वहीं सीनियर हुआ। इसी को लेकर दोनों डॉक्टरों के बीच पहले जमकर कहासुनी हुई। इसके बाद दोनों के हाथ एक-दूसरे के गिरेबान तक पहुंच गए। मौके पर मौजूद स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने इस दौरान बीच-बचाव कर दोनों डॉक्टरों को शांत करवाया।

मामले की जांच कर भेजेंगे रिपोर्ट : डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह
दोनों डॉक्टरों के बीच हुए विवाद की जांच की जा रही है। इसमें जो भी दोषी होगा उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए रिपोर्ट तैयार कर मुख्यालय भेजी जाएगी। फिलहाल डाॅ. पंकज को 14 दिन के डेपुटेशन पर उझाना सीएचसी भेजा गया है। -डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह, सिविल सर्जन जींद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें