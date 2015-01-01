पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवागमन हुआ बाधित:हर्बल पार्क की लाइन से लीक हुआ पानी, दो दिन पहले पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा बनाई गई सड़क की मिट्टी 10 फीट तक धंसी, रास्ता किया बंद

सड़क धंसने के बाद बंद किया गया रोड।

मिनी बाईपास पर बने अंडरपास के नजदीक उस समय बड़ा हादसा होते-होते टल गया, जब दो दिन पहले पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर द्वारा बनाई गई सड़क के नीचे से मिट्टी 10 फीट तक धंस गई। गनीमत यह रही कि उस समय कोई वाहन नहीं गुजर रहा था। मिट्टी धंसने का कारण नजदीक हर्बल पार्क में नहरी पानी सप्लाई के लिए बनाए गए मैनहोल में लीकेज हो रहा है।

मिट्टी धंसने की सूचना नगर परिषद, पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर, जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को दी गई। सूचना मिलने पर पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर के जेई सत्यवीर और जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग एसडीओ सतीश नैन, नगर परिषद के एमई भूपेंद्र अहलावत मौके पर पहुंच गए। अधिकारी एक-दूसरे पर इसका दोष डालते रहे और इस हादसे से अंजान बनते दिखे। हादसे न हो, इसके लिए रोड को आवागमन के लिए बंद कर दिया गया।

सोमवार को पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर द्वारा यहां पर सड़क बनाने का काम किया गया था। इससे पहले यहां कुछ माह पूर्व नगर परिषद ने 29 फीट गहराई पर बरसाती पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम किया था। लंबे समय से नगर परिषद का काम पूरा हो चुका था और उसके बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी ने सड़क बनानी थी। सोमवार को पीडब्ल्यूडी ने यहां पर सड़क बनाने का काम किया था, लेकिन 48 घंटे में ही अंडरपास के पास बनी सड़क धंस गई। नजदीक ही हर्बल पार्क में नहरी पानी सप्लाई के लिए मैनहोल बनाया गया था।

इस मैनहोल को नगर परिषद द्वारा अमरूत योजना के तहत पाइप लाइन दबाने के चलते हटाया गया था। दोबारा नगर परिषद ने इसका निर्माण भी कराया था, लेकिन बुधवार को मैनहोल की लाइन लीक हो गई और धीरे-धीरे पानी मिट्टी में रिसता चला गया। इसके बाद सड़क के नीचे की मिट्टी धंस गई और यहां पर गहरा गड्ढा बन गया। गनीमत यह थी कि उस समय कोई वाहन नहीं गुजर रहा था अन्यथा बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

यह लाइन हमारी नहीं : एसडीओ

अंडरपास के पास जो मैनहोल बना है, वहां से नहरी पानी हर्बल पार्क को सप्लाई होता है। यह हर्बल पार्क के अधिकारी ही बता सकते हैं कि लीकेज कैसे हुई? सतीश नैन, एसडीओ, जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग, जींद।

पाइप डालने का काम पूरा, पीडब्ल्यूडी बना रहा सड़क

हमारा पाइप लाइन डालने का काम कुछ माह पहले पूरा हो चुका है। 29 फीट में कुछ मिट्टी नीचे जाती है। अब यहां पीडब्ल्यूडी सड़क बना रहा है। मिट्टी को पानी मिला होगा, तभी वह धंस गई है। यह काम पीडब्ल्यूडी देखेगा। भूपेंद्र अहलावत, एमई, नगर परिषद, जींद।

जिस विभाग की गलती, उसे दिया जाएगा नोटिस

दो दिन पहले ही सड़क बनाई थी, लेकिन मैनहोल में पानी लीकेज के कारण मिट्टी बैठ गई। इसमें जिस विभाग की गलती होगी, उसे नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा और यह काम उसी से करवाया जाएगा। सत्यवीर, जेई, पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर।

