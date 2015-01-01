पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा:दसवीं कक्षा के छात्र कमल मिड्‌डा का अपहरण और फिरौती के लिए हत्या करने के दोषी को उम्रकैद

नीलोखेड़ी9 घंटे पहले
  • अक्टूबर 2016 में छात्र कमल मिड्डा की अपहरण करने के बाद आरोपियों ने हत्या कर दी थी

दसवीं कक्षा के छात्र का अपहरण और हत्या करने के आराेपी काे कोर्ट ने उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। दोषी को दोनों धाराओं में पांच पांच हजार रुपए का जुर्माना व मृतक के पिता को एक लाख रुपए का मुआवजा देने का फैसला भी सुनाया है। अतिरिक्त सेशन जज डॉ. नरेश कुमार सिंगल की अदालत ने नीलोखेड़ी के छात्र की हत्या करने के दोषी विकास को धारा 302 व 364 ए में अलग-अलग उम्र कैद की सजा सुनाई है। अक्टूबर 2016 में दसवीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहे कमल मिड्डा की अपहरण करने के बाद हत्या कर दी गई थी।

कमल के पिता ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी कि उसका पुत्र डीएवी स्कूल में दसवीं कक्षा का छात्र था। 8 अक्टूबर 2016 को कमल ट्यूशन के लिए अपने चाचा राजीव की कार लेकर गया था। रात पौने नौ बजे जब वह वापस नहीं आया तो उसने कमल का मोबाइल मिलाया तो उस तरफ से किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने फोन उठाया और कहा कि उसने कमल का अपहरण कर लिया है।

इस व्यक्ति ने कमल को छोड़ने की एवज में बीस लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी। फिरौती न देने पर जान से मारने और कमल के टुकड़े टुकड़े करने की धमकी दी। कमल के पिता सुनील ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी और पुलिस ने धारा 364 ए के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया। 9 अक्टूबर 2016 को कमल का शव करनाल के समीप भाखड़ा नहर के खेतों में मिला। कमल की तेज धार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में नीलोखेड़ी के कशिश व उसके रिश्तेदार विकास को गिरफ्तार किया था।

कशिश को चौदह साल की सजा
मार्च 2019 में न्यायधीश मानना जैन की अदालत ने कशिश को चौदह साल कैद की सजा सुनाई थी, जबकि दूसरे आरोपी विकास को उम्रकैद की सजा और जुर्माना तथा मुआवजे की सजा सुनाई गई। कमल के पिता की तरफ से पैरवी कर रहे वरिष्ठ वकील बीएस राठौर और रामपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि अदालत ने धारा 364 ए व धारा 302 में अलग अलग उम्रकैद और पांच पांच हजार रुपए का जुर्माना सुनाया गया है। दोनों धाराओं में सजा एक साथ चलेगी। इसके अलावा दोषी विकास को मृतक कमल के पिता सुनील को एक लाख रुपए का मुआवजे देने का फैसला भी अदालत ने सुनाया है।

