धोखाधड़ी मामला:मृत मां को जिंदा दिखा ले लिया 10.47 लाख का लोन

जींद38 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मां की मौत के एक साल पहले बेटे ने फर्जीवाड़ा कर उनके नाम से 20 लाख रुपए स्माल फाइनेंस बैंक से लोन करा लिया। उनकी जगह दूसरी महिला को खड़ाकर बेटे ने साढ़े 10.47 लाख रुपए का भुगतान भी ले लिया। बैंक ने बाकी पैसे के लिए गारंटी जमा कराने को कहा तो वह नहीं जमा करा पाए। इसी बीच कंपनी को पता चला कि जिसके नाम लोन लिया गया है, उसकी तो एक साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है। कंपनी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी लिजवाना कलां निवासी विकास शर्मा को शहर थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

अदालत में दायर याचिका में स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक मैनेजर हेमंत ने कहा कि मार्च 2020 में जुलाना निवासी राजबीर तथा विकास ने उनके बैंक से 20 लाख रुपये के लोन के लिए आवेदन किया। इसमें उन्होंने अपनी मां शांति देवी की प्रॉपर्टी की गारंटी दी। आवेदनकर्ताओं ने बताया कि उन्होंने ओरियंटल बैंक ऑफ कामर्स से ऋण लिया है। ओबीसी का ऋण व आपसे ऋण लेकर चुकता कर देंगे। बैंक कर्मचारी ने शांति देवी की प्रॉपर्टी का जायजा लिया और शांति देवी से भी बातचीत की।

इसके आधार पर लोन स्वीकृत कर दिया। बैंक ने उनको दस लाख 47 हजार रुपए का ऋण स्वीकृत कर दिया। बाकी पैसे गारंटी के दस्तावेज मिलने के बाद देने को कहा। बैंक ने जब गारंटी के दस्तावेज मांगे तो आरोपियों ने दस्तावेज उपलब्ध नहीं करवाए। इसके बाद बैंक अधिकारियों को पता चला कि शांति देवी की मौत 18 मई 2019 को हो चुकी है। जिस बुजुर्ग महिला से बैंक कर्मचारी मिले थे, वह शांति देवी नहीं थी। अदालत ने याचिका के आधार पर पुलिस को मामला दर्ज करने के आदेश दिए। शहर थाना पुलिस ने 25 नवंबर को जुलाना निवासी राजबीर, गांव लिजवाना कलां निवासी विकास को नामजद करते हुए कुछ अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की थी। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई बलविंदर ने कहा कि आरोपी विकास शर्मा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

