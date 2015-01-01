पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गैस एंजेसियों के प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक:उपभोक्ताओं को सही समय और निर्धारित रेट पर उपलब्ध करवाएं घरेलू गैस : राजेश आर्य

जींद4 घंटे पहले
सर्दी के मौसम में घरेलू गैस की खपत बढ़ जाती है। जिले में गैस की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति नियंत्रक राजेश आर्य ने अपने कार्यालय में उपभोक्ताओं को सही समय व निर्धारित रेट पर घरेलू गैस उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए गैस एंजेसियों के प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक ली। डीएफएससी राजेश आर्य ने बताया कि उपभोक्ताओं की सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी गैस एजेंसी प्रतिनिधियों को निर्देश दिए कि वह अपने उपभोक्ताओं को सही समय पर सही दर व वजन के सिलेंडर उपलब्ध करवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

जो गैस एंजेसी निर्धारित दर से अधिक मूल्य वसूल करेगी, उस एजेंसी पर विभाग सख्ती से कार्रवाई करेगा। क्योंकि उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा कई बार शिकायत आती है कि गैस एजेंसी गोदाम पर होम डिलीवरी के चार्ज वसूल करती है। इस मनमर्जी पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए इस बैठक का आयोजन किया गया।

बैठक में यह भी निर्णय लिया गया कि जिन घरों में बुजुर्ग व असहाय जो गैस सिलेंडर को अंदर ले जाने में असमर्थ हैं, ऐसे घरों में डिलीवरी मैन घर के अंदर देकर आएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त कोई भी एजेंसी प्रतिनिधि घरेलू सिलेंडरों को व्यवसाय रूप से प्रयोग करने के लिए देता पाया जाता है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। व्यवसाय स्थल पर केवल व्यवसायिक सिलेंडर ही इस्तेमाल करने के बारे में दिशा-निर्देश दिए। बैठक में सप्लाई इंचार्ज अमित कुमार व गैस एजेंसियों के प्रतिनिधि भी शामिल रहे।

