मिशन एडमिशन:फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के बाद पोर्टल पर डाली मेरिट लिस्ट, फिर भी कॉलेजों में लगी विद्यार्थियों की भीड़

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कॉलेजों द्वारा खाली सीटों की फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग करवा दी गई। साथ ही पोर्टल पर मेरिट सूची भी डाल दी गई, लेकिन विद्यार्थियों की भीड़ कॉलेजों में उमड़ रही है। मेरिट सूची पोर्टल पर होने और पोर्टल के माध्यम से ही फीस भरनी है, लेकिन विद्यार्थी कॉलेज में पहुंच रहे हैं। इससे कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है। विद्यार्थियों द्वारा न तो मास्क लगाए जा रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है।

भीड़ को देखते हुए राजकीय कॉलेज प्रशासन ने गुरुवार को केवल उन्हीं विद्यार्थियों को कॉलेज में एंट्री दी, जिन्होंने मास्क लगाए हुए थे। बाकी विद्यार्थियों को गेट से एंट्री नहीं दी गई। ऐसे में विद्यार्थी बाहर ही मेरिट सूची लगने का इंतजार करते रहे। दोपहर 12 बजे सभी संकायों की मेरिट सूची लगा दी गई।

मेरिट सूची देखने के लिए विद्यार्थियों की भीड़ उमड़ रही थी, जबकि यह मेरिट सूची कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा पोर्टल पर भी अपलोड की गई थी। बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस के ही विद्यार्थी मेरिट सूची देखते नजर आए। यही हाल राजकीय महिला कॉलेज में भी देखने को मिला। छात्राओं की भीड़ कॉलेज में उमड़ी हुई थी। यदि इस मेरिट सूची के बाद भी सीटें खाली रहती हैं तो फिर से फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग की जाएगी। यह प्रक्रिया खाली सीट रहने की स्थिति में 2 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगी।

द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के विद्यार्थी अब 5 तक भर सकेंगे फीस

उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों को फीस भरने में राहत प्रदान की है। अब विद्यार्थी 5 नवंबर तक फीस भर सकेंगे। पहले एडिड, सेल्फ फाइनेंस व सरकारी कॉलेजों के लिए अलग-अलग तारीखें दी थी। अब राजकीय एडिड कॉलेज, सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेज के यूजी व पीजी के द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के विद्यार्थी 5 नवंबर तक ऑफलाइन मोड में फीस भर सकेंगे। इसी प्रकार से राजकीय कॉलेज के यूजी व पीजी के द्वितीय वर्ष के विद्यार्थी भी 5 नवंबर तक फीस भर सकेंगे, जबकि राजकीय कॉलेज के तृतीय वर्ष के यूजी व पीजी के विद्यार्थी एक से 5 नवंबर के बीच फीस ऑनलाइन जमा करवा सकेंगे।

कॉलेज में केवल उन्हीं विद्यार्थियों को एंट्री दी गई, जिनके पास मास्क थे। दोपहर को मेरिट सूची लगा दी गई थी और पोर्टल पर भी अपलोड कर दी गई थी। सूची पोर्टल पर होने के बावजूद विद्यार्थी आए। जब सब कुछ ऑनलाइन है तो उन्हें आने की जरूरत नहीं थी। फीस भी ऑनलाइन ही जमा होनी है। शिक्षकों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है कि बच्चे बिना मास्क के न हों। शीला दहिया, प्रिंसिपल, राजकीय कॉलेज, जींद

