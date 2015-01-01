पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा:कोरोना के पीक में 2-3 दिन में आ रहे थे 40 से अधिक केस, पिछले 6 दिनों में आए 198 केस

जींद4 घंटे पहले
जिले में लगातार कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को जिले में कोरोना के कुल 40 नए केस सामने आए, जबकि गुरुवार को भी 40 केस आए थे। नवंबर में 6 दिनों ही यह आंकड़ा 198 तक पहुंच गया है। अगस्त व सितंबर में जब कोरोना पीक पर था, जब भी दो से तीन दिन में 40 केस आ रहे थे, लेकिन अब लगातार केसों की संख्या बढ़ रही है।

इसका कारण बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ना भी माना जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को जिले में 40 केस आए, जिसमें से तीन नरवाना के राजकीय स्कूल के विद्यार्थी हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना के कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3098 हो गई है। शुक्रवार को जिले में कोरोना के 790 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आई। इसमें 40 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिले में अब कोरोना के एक्टिव केसों की संख्या बढ़कर 258 हो गई है।

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के तीन विद्यार्थी मिले कोरोना संक्रमित

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय नरवाना के तीन विद्यार्थियों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य राजेंद्र आजाद ने बताया कि बुधवार को लगभग 60 बच्चों के सैंपल जांच के लिए गए थे। इनमें से शुक्रवार को तीन विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। उन्होंने बताया कि इससे पहले 150 विद्यार्थियों की कोरोना संक्रमण जांच करवाई गई थी।

नरवाना के राजकीय स्कूल में लगभग 200 विद्यार्थी 9 से 12वीं तक बच्चे अपनी कक्षाएं लगा रहे हैं। प्रधानाचार्य ने बताया कि कक्षाओं में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क की अनिवार्यता को प्राथमिकता दी गई है ताकि कोरोना काल में बच्चे अपनी शिक्षा भी ग्रहण कर सकें। तीनों विद्यार्थियों में महामारी के कोई लक्षण नहीं हैं, लेकिन सरकार के निर्देशों के अनुसार तीनों विद्यार्थी अगले आदेश तक अपने घरों में आइसोलेट रहेंगे। नरवाना क्षेत्र के लगभग 20 गांवों के विद्यार्थी राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में शिक्षा ग्रहण करते हैं।

