दर्दनाक:ललितखेड़ा गांव के पास सड़क हादसे में मां-बेटा और भतीजे की मौत, भाई घायल

जींदएक घंटा पहले
मृतक रामजुआरी
  • कैंटर सवार लगभग 12 लोगों को भी हल्की चोटें आई हैं
  • ट्रक ने पहले बाइक सवारों और फिर कैंटर को मारी टक्कर

ललितखेड़ा गांव के पास ट्रक, कैंटर और बाइक के बीच हुई टक्कर में बाइक सवार महिला सहित तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक घायल हो गया। मृतकों में मां-बेटा और भतीजा शामिल हैं। कैंटर सवार लगभग 12 लोगों को भी हल्की चोटे आई हैं। आसपास के लोगों ने घायलों को सामान्य अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

गांव ललितखेड़ा के पास शुक्रवार दाेपहर बाद करीब 3 बजे जींद-गोहाना मार्ग पर हुए दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार गांव रजाना कलां निवासी रामजुआरी (17), उसकी बुआ रजनी (24) रजनी का बेटा कुनाल (5) की मौत हो गई। जबकि मृतक रजनी का भाई विकास गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। विकास बाइक पर अपनी बहन रजनी, भांजे कुनाल व भतीजे रामजुआरी को लेकर गांव फरमाना (रोहतक) जा रहा था। गांव फरमाना रजनी की ससुराल है।

जिस समय हादसा हुआ उस दौरान गोहाना की तरफ से कैंटर आ रहा था। इसमें लगभग 40 लोग गांव खरकरामजी के सवार थे। जो बिटानी शोक व्यक्त कर कैंटर से वापस गांव लौट रहे थे। उसी दौरान जींद से गोहाना की तरफ ट्रक जा रहा था। ट्रक ने पहले बाइक को टक्कर मारी और फिर कैंटर से जा टकराया। इसमें कैंटर सवार लगभग 12 लोग मामूली तौर पर घायल हो गए। घटना को अंजाम देकर चालक ट्रक को मौके पर छोड़कर फरार हो गया।

घटना की सूचना पाकर सदर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और मृतकों के शवों को कब्जे में लेकर सामान्य अस्पताल पहुंचाया। सदर थाना प्रभारी दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई थी और मृतकों के शवों को कब्जे में लेकर सामान्य अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मृतकों के परिजनों को सूचना दे दी गई है। फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

