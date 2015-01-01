पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोहतक रोड:नप ने बीएंडआर को सौंपी कंप्लीशन रिपोर्ट, काम अब भी बाकी

जींद6 घंटे पहले
रोहतक रोड पर डेढ़ साल से चल रहे कार्यों के धीमी गति से चलने पर सामाजिक संगठनों के विरोध के चलते नगर परिषद ने 8 दिन के भीतर पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर को कंप्लीशन रिपोर्ट सौंप दी। इस मामले में शुक्रवार को पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में प्रशासन और जींद विकास संगठन की बैठक होनी थी, जिसके चलते नगर परिषद की तरफ से गुरुवार रात को ही पीडब्ल्यूडी को कंप्लीशन रिपोर्ट देे दी ताकि बैठक में दिखाया जा सके कि उनका काम पूरा हो चुका है और अब केवल पीडब्ल्यूडी ने काम करना है।

हालांकि शुक्रवार को भी रोहतक रोड पर सैनी धर्मशाला के आगे अमरुत योजना के तहत मैनहोल बनाने व कनेक्शन देने का काम जारी था। ऐसे में दोनों विभाग केवल खानापूर्ति ही करते नजर आ रहे हैं। नियम यह है कि कंप्लीशन रिपोर्ट देने के बाद संबंधित विभाग को काम करने के लिए दोबारा अनुमति लेनी पड़ती है, लेकिन अब भी रोहतक रोड पर काम पेंडिंग है और चल भी रहा है।

ऐसे में कंप्लीशन रिपोर्ट देकर केवल आंखों में धूल झोंकने का काम किया गया है। शुक्रवार को पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में प्रशासन और जींद विकास संगठन के बीच हुई वार्ता भी मात्र औपचारिकता भर रही। जींद विकास संगठन के पदाधिकारी प्रशासन द्वारा रखी गई बातों पर संतुष्ट दिखे। अब इस मामले में अगले सप्ताह फिर बैठक होगी, जिसमें नगर परिषद, जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग, पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी शामिल होंगे।

हम काम से संतुष्ट
जींद विकास संगठन के अध्यक्ष राजकुमार गोयल ने बताया कि आज बड़े सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में बैठक हुई है। प्रशासन द्वारा लगभग सभी मांगें मान ली गई हैं। आंदोलन से पहले नगर परिषद द्वारा जो स्पीड काम की चल रही थी, उससे लग रहा था कि कई महीने तक तो नगर परिषद का काम ही पूरा नहीं होना और उसके बाद कब पीडब्ल्यूडी को एनओसी मिलेगी और कब सड़क का काम शुरू होगा। लेकिन आंदोलन के बाद प्रशासन पूरी तरह से हरकत में आया और जो काम कई महीने नहीं होना था वह काम प्रशासन ने एक सप्ताह में कर दिखाया। बैठक में मुकेश शर्मा, राकेश सिंघल, राजकुमार भोला, सुंदरी कुमार, जयभगवान सैनी मौजूद रहे।

