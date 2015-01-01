पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी डिग्री पर नौकरी:एनएचएम डायरेक्टर ने 9 जिलों में कई साल से लगे 24 कर्मियों की डिग्री जांच के दिए आदेश

जींद21 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • एनएचएम कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी

प्रदेश के कई जिलों में फर्जी डिग्री के आधार पर कई साल से एनएचएम (नेशनल हेल्थ मिशन) में विभिन्न पदों पर नौकरी कर रहे कर्मचारियों की अब नौकरी जाने का खतरा मंडरा गया है। सीएम विंडो पर हुई शिकायत के बाद एनएचएम डायरेक्टर 9 जिलों जिनमें फरीदाबाद, हिसार, झज्जर, जींद, कैथल, कुरुक्षेत्र, पलवल, रोहतक, करनाल शामिल हैं के 24 कर्मचारियों की एक सूची संबंधित जिलों के सिविल सर्जन को भेजकर उनके शैक्षणिक दस्तावेजों की जांच करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

आरोप है कि इन कर्मचारियों ने सिक्किम की ईआईआईएम व दूसरी अन्य यूनिवर्सिटी के फर्जी डिप्लोमा लगाकर कई साल पहले एनएचएम की नौकरी हासिल की है, जबकि सिक्किम की ईआईआईएम यूनिवर्सिटी जिन डिप्लोमा के आधार पर प्रदेश भर कर्मचारी भीर्ती किए गए हैं। उस तरह का कोई डिप्लोमा करवाती ही नहीं।

इस एनएचएम डायरेक्टर ने सिविल सर्जन को आदेश दिए हैं कि इन सभी कर्मचारियों के यदि फर्जी शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज मिलते हैं तो दो सप्ताह के अंदर जांच पूरी कर उस पर लिए गए एक्शन की रिपोर्ट उन्हें भेजी जाए। इस पर संबंधितों में जिलों में सिविल सर्जन द्वारा डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन के नेतृत्व में जांच कमेटी गठित की हैं और कई जिलों में जांच का काम शुरू भी हो गया है।

इनके दस्तावेजों की होगी जांच

  • फरीदाबाद : अकाउंट असिस्टेंट दीपक गोयल, डिस्ट्रिक अकाउंट मैनेजर संदीप जैन।
  • हिसार : अकाउंट असिस्टेंट बलिंद्र सिंह, देवेंद्र सिंह, इंफारमेशन असिस्टेंट सुमित कुमार, रजिट्रेशन क्लर्क एंव कंपयूटर असिस्टेंट मिलटन लाल।
  • झज्जर : कंपयूटर असिस्टेंट नीरज, काउंसलर विकास।
  • जींद : काउंसलर ममता।
  • कैथल : डाटा एंट्री आपरेटर राकेश, पैरा मेडिकल वर्कर अनिल कुमार, कंट्रोल रूम आपरेटर कुलदीप, डिस्ट्रिक प्रोग्राम मैनजेर नरेंद्र कुमार, कम्युनिटी नर्स प्रियंका रानी।
  • कुरुक्षेत्र : सीनियर ट्रीटमेंट सुपरवाइजर गौरव शर्मा।
  • पलवल : लैट टेक्रिशियन प्रेम सिंह हुड्डा, डिस्ट्रिक अकाउंटस मैनेजर, जितेंद कुमार, डाटा मैनेजर नरबीर सिंह डागर, लैब टैक्रिशियन सुरेश, काउंसलर सुमन, अकाउंटेंट लोकेंद्र रावत।
  • रोहतक : कंट्रोल रूम आपरेटर प्रदीप, काउंसलर वीना।
  • करनाल : अकाउंटस असिस्टेंट शैली शर्मा।

दो सप्ताह में भेजी जाएगी रिपोर्ट
एनएचएम डायरेक्टर ने कर्मचारियों के शैक्षणिक दस्तावेजों की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। कमेटी दो सप्ताह में रिपोर्ट देगी। -डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह, सिविल सर्जन, जींद।

