मौसम:1.2 डिग्री पहुंचा रात का पारा, सामान्य से 4.2 डिग्री कम, दिन में शीतलहर से बढ़ाई सर्दी

  • दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 5.6 डिग्री कम होकर 17.4 डिग्री हुआ रिकाॅर्ड

सोमवार को अधिकतम व न्यूनतम पारे में भारी गिरावट आई। न्यूनतम पारा घटकर 1.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। जो सामान्य से 4.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है। पिछले कई सालों में 25 दिसंबर से पहले न्यूनतम पारे में इतनी भारी गिरावट आई है। अमूमन 25 दिसंबर के बाद ही न्यूनतम पारा इस स्तर तक पहुंचता है। दो दिन पहले तक दिसंबर में ठंड औसत से कम पड़ रही थी। पारा सामान्य से अधिक दर्ज किया जा रहा था। लेकिन बीते 2 दिनों से अधिकतम पारे में गिरावट हो रही है। सोमवार को यह 17.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जो सामान्य से 5.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि आने वाले दिनों में भी रात का तापमान गिरावट आ सकती हैं और सुबह के समय धुंध पड़ने की संभावना है।

फसलों को मिलेगा लाभ, बढ़ेगा उत्पादन

सोमवार सुबह धुंध नहीं छाई और शीतलहर चलने से दिन भर कंपकंपी रही है। बढ़ी ठंड के चलते लोग सुबह अलाव का सहारा ले रहे थे। दोपहर को 11 बजे धूप निकली। लेकिन चल रही शीत लहर के कारण ठंड से कोई राहत नहीं मिल पाई। बढ़ी ठंड से गेहंू की फसल को फायदा हो रहा है। इससे फसल में फुटाव होगा और अच्छे उत्पादन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

राहत...लंबे समय बाद एक्यूआई 69 पर
ज्यों-ज्यों ठंड में इजाफा हो रहा है। जिला के एक्यूआई स्तर में जबरदस्त सुधार हुआ है। दो दिन पहले हुई बुंदाबांदी के बाद से जिला का एक्यूआई स्तर लगातार कम हो रहा हे। सोमवार को यह 69 पर पहुंच गया। इससे पहले लॉकडाउन में जिला के एक्यूआई का इतना स्तर रहा था। एक्यूआई में सुधार होने का बड़ा कारण पहाड़ों की और से आ रही हवा को बताया जा रहा है।

16 दिसंबर तक गिरता रहेगा तापमान

16 दिसंबर तक मौसम खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। इस दौरान रात्रि तापमान में गिरावट आएगी और सुबह के समय धुंध छाने की संभावना है। सोमवार को न्यूनतम व अधिकतम पारे में हुई भारी गिरावट के चलते ठंड में काफी इजाफा हो गया है। डॉ मदनलाल खीचड़, इंचार्ज कृषि मौसम विभाग हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार।

