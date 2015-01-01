पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रांसफर:पीएनडीटी का चार्ज लेने को कोई तैयार नहीं, कई डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन को दिया गया ऑफर

जींद3 घंटे पहले
  • डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. प्रभुदयाल सोमवार को हो जाएंगे रिलीव

जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग में पीएनडीटी का चार्ज लेने को कोई भी डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन तैयार नहीं है। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन एवं पीएनडीटी नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. प्रभुदयाल के ट्रांसफर के बाद सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह अब तक कई डिप्टी को पीएनडीटी का चार्ज देने की ऑफर दे चुके हैं लेकिन इस दौरान कोई भी डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन यह चार्ज लेने को तैयार नहीं हुआ।

अब जिले में किस डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन को पीएनडीटी का चार्ज सौंपा जाए यह बड़ी समस्या पैदा हो गई है। वहीं ट्रांसफर होने के बाद सोमवार को डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. प्रभुदयाल जींद से रिलीव हो जाएंगे और वे हिसार जाॅइन करेंगे।

काम की अधिकता और कोर्ट के चक्कर से बचना चाह रहे

डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन द्वारा पीएनडीटी का चार्ज न लेने का बड़ा कारण पीएनडीटी में काम की अधिकता और कोर्ट में चल रहे विभिन्न मामलों को लेकर बार-बार कोर्ट जाना है। कोई भी डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन ऐसा करने को तैयार नहीं है। वहीं पीएनडीटी की रेड के लिए जिले से बाहर जाना और देर सवेर की ड्यूटी होना है। इसी झंझट से बचने के लिए डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन अभी तक पीएनडीटी का चार्ज लेने को तैयार नहीं हो रहे।

इस संबंध में जल्द लेंगे फैसला

डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डा. प्रभुदयाल के ट्रांसफर के बाद किसे पीएनडीटी का चार्ज सौंपा जाए। इसको लेकर जल्द ही फैसला लिया जाएगा। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन की कमी होने के कारण और कई डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन पर पहले ही काम अधिक होने के कारण दिक्कत हो रही है।
-डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह, सिविल सर्जन जींद।

