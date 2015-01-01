पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिफ्टिंग में देरी:उद्‌घाटन के बाद भी नहीं हुए पानी और सीवरेज के कनेक्शन, रोडवेज ने पब्लिक हेल्थ काे दिए 25 लाख रुपए

जींद3 घंटे पहले
नए बस स्टैंड के उद्‌घाटन के 10 दिन का समय बीत चुका है और अभी तक सीवरेज कनेक्शन व पेयजल कनेक्शन नहीं हो सके। इससे रोडवेज शिफ्टिंग में देरी हो सकती है। फिलहाल रोडवेज ने पब्लिक हेल्थ को गुरुवार को 25 लाख रुपए जमा करवाए हैं। इससे उम्मीद है कि अब जल्द ही सीवरेज व पेयजल कनेक्शन हो पाएंगे। पब्लिक हेल्थ अधिकारियों के अनुसार रोडवेज ने पैसे देेने में देरी की, जिस कारण प्रपोजल नहीं बन सका और अब पैसे जमा करवाए हैं और एक माह का समय लगेगा।

दिसंबर तक सीवरेज व पेयजल कनेक्शन का काम पूरा हो पाएगा। नए बस स्टैंड निर्माण कार्य पूरा होने के बाद 26 अक्टूबर को ऑनलाइन वीडियाे कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सीएम ने उद्घाटन किया था। रोडवेज प्रशासन ने जब नए स्टैंड के सभी कार्य का जायजा लिया तो सबसे बड़ी समस्या सामने आई की अभी तक सीवरेज कनेक्शन व पेयजल कनेक्शन नहीं हो पाए। जिससे नवंबर में होने वाली प्रथम चरण शिफ्टिंग की उम्मीद खत्म होती जा रही है। ऐसे में पब्लिक हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने पैसे नहीं मिलने के अभाव में काम शुरू नहीं किया था। अब पैसे तो जमा करवा दिए हैं लेकिन अभी दोनों कनेक्शन होने में एक माह का समय लगेगा। इससे अब दिसंबर में ही शिफ्टिंग का काम शुरू हो पाएगा।

500 लीटर का लगना है आरओ प्लांट
पेयजल कनेक्शन होने के बाद ही 500 लीटर का आरओ प्लांट लगना है। पेयजल जल सुविधा के बगैर बस स्टैंड शिफ्टिंग नहीं किया जा सकता है और सबसे पहले पेयजल सुविधा आने के बाद ही शिफ्टिंग का काम शुरू होगा।

इसीलिए हुई देरी
नए बस स्टैंड के उद्घाटन के दो दिन बाद रोडवेज काे सीवरेज व पेयजल कनेक्शन करवाने के लिए पैसे जमा करवाने थे। जो नहीं करवाए गए। इसके कारण काम शुरू नहीं किया जा सका। 5 अक्टूबर को रोडवेज ने पब्लिक हेल्थ के खाते में 25 लाख रुपए जमा करवाए हैं।

