बीमारी:जिले में बढ़ रही टीबी मरीजों की संख्या; 10 माह में उपचार के लिए पहुंचे 1585 रोगी

जींद26 मिनट पहले
जिले में अब टीबी मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। जनवरी माह से लेकर अब तक जिले में 1585 टीबी के मरीज उपचार के लिए जिला क्षय रोग केंद्र पहुंच चुके हैं। इससे पहले इतनी संख्या में जिले में टीबी के मरीज किसी साल सामने नहीं आए थे। टीबी मरीजों की पहचान के लिए जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा 19 अक्टूबर से लेकर 2 नवंबर तक चलाए गए एक्टिव केस फाइंडिंग पखवाड़ा में 27 व्यक्तियों में टीबी पाई गई।

इस दौरान जिले से 350 लोगों के टीबी जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए गए थे। इससे साफ जाहिर है कि यदि बड़े पैमाने पर लोगों के सैंपल की जांच की जाए तो जिले में टीबी रोगियों की संख्या में और भी बढ़ोतरी होगी। बता दें कि कोरोना काल में टीबी मरीजों को ही कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सबसे ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। इसी के चलते सरकार ने भी सभी टीबी मरीजों की कोरोना जांच होना जरूरी किया हुआ है। चिकित्सकों के मुताबिक टीबी रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ने का बड़ा कारण बैक्टीरिया है। यह एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में जा रहा है और उसके बाद लोग टीबी से ग्रस्त हो रहे हैं। एक-दूसरे से बैक्टीरिया शरीर में प्रवेश न कर सके। इसके लिए मास्क लगाकर बचाव किया जा सकता है।

लक्ष्य 2023 तक प्रदेश को टीबी मुक्त करने का

केंद्र सरकार ने देश को वर्ष 2025 तक टीबी मुक्त करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया हुआ है। वहीं प्रदेश सरकार वर्ष 2023 तक प्रदेश को टीबी मुक्त करने के प्रयास में लगी हुई है। इसके लिए सभी जिलों में टीबी रोगियों के मुफ्त उपचार की व्यवस्था की गई है। टीबी रोगी का खानपान ठीक हो इसके लिए 500 रुपए प्रतिमाह में उसे सहायता राशि देने का भी प्रावधान किया गया है। समय-समय पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों द्वारा गांव-शहर में सर्वे कर टीबी मरीजों की पहचान की जाती है। इसके बाद उनकी जांच होती है और फिर उनका उपचार शुरू किया जाता है।

जिले में अब तक 1585 एक्टिव केस : डाॅ. लोहान

जिले में जनवरी से लेकर अब तक 1585 टीबी के मरीज पाए गए हैं। इन सभी का उपचार चल रहा है। जितनी ज्यादा संख्या टीबी के रोगी मिलेंगे उतनी जल्दी ही जिला को टीबी मुक्त करने मदद मिलेगी। क्योंकि जो बैक्टीरिया व एक-दूसरे से शरीर में आता है और उसके बाद टीबी होती है। -डाॅ. संदीप लोहान, जिला क्षय रोग अधिकारी जींद।

