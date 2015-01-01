पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण पर अब लगी लगाम:1525 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में एक व्यक्ति मिला पॉजिटिव

जींद40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल में लगी मरीजों की भीड़।

कोरोना को लेकर राहत की खबर है। जिला में कोरोना संक्रमण पर अब पूरी तरह से लगाम लग गई है। इसका प्रमाण यह है कि शनिवार को 1525 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में सिर्फ एक ही व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। इससे पहले इतनी रिपोर्ट पर इतनी कम संख्या में पॉजिटिव केस जुलाई माह में आ रहे थे।

इसके बाद जिला में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्पीड बढ़ी हुई थी। यदि लोगों द्वारा आने वाले समय में भी कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर सतर्कता बरती गई तो फिर इसी तरह से कोरोना संक्रमण पर लगाम लगी रहेगी। यदि इस दौरान लोगों द्वारा लापरवाही बरती गई और मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया गया तो जिला में फिर से कोरोना संक्रमण की स्पीड बढ़ सकती है।

जिला में अब कोरोना के कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 4673 हो गई है।जबकि एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 283 हो गई है। 4296 लोग अभी तक कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। जिला में शनिवार को कुल 1458 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। अब जिला के 2452 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

कोरोना संक्रमण पर लगी है रोक: कटारिया
जिला में दिसंबर माह में कोरोना संक्रमण काफी कम हुआ है। शनिवार को 1525 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति ही पॉजिटिव मिला है। ऐसा जिला में काफी समय बाद हुआ है।- डा. पालेराम कटारिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें