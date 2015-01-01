पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीसीआईएम के फैसले का विरोध:निजी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी रही बंद, आईएमए ने डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंप की नोटिफिकेशन वापस लेने की मांग

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईएमए ने कहा- होम्योपैथी और एलोपैथी पद्धति को मिश्रित करने का फैसला गलत

आयुष चिकत्सकों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को निजी डाक्टरों ने सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक ओपीडी बंद कर हड़ताल की। हालांकि इमरजेंसी सेवाएं जारी रही। सीसीआईएम के इस फैसले के को आईएमए ने वापस लेने की मांग की। इसके लिए जिला प्रधान डा. अजय गोयल के नेतृत्व में डीसी डा. आदित्य दहिया को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

आईएमए के जिला प्रधान डा. अजय गोयल ने बताया कि सीसीआईएम ने पिछले माह जो नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। उसमें आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी करने की अनुमति प्रदान की गई है। यह फैसला जनविरोधी और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। उन्होंने कहा कि दो वर्ष की शिक्षा के बाद उसे सर्जन का दर्जा देना गलत है। जबकि सर्जन बनने के के लिए एक डॉक्टर को 9 से 10 साल तक लग जाते हैं।

इधर, सिविल अस्पताल की ओपीडी पर नहीं पड़ा असर : आईएमए की हड़ताल का सिविल अस्पताल की ओपीडी पर कोई खास असर नहीं पड़ा। अस्पताल में आम दिनों में जितनी ओपीडी होती है उतनी ही ओपीडी शुक्रवार को हुई। इस दौरान सिविल अस्पताल ओपीडी में कुल 823 मरीज पहुंचे। जिनमें 399 नए मरीज और 424 पुराने मरीज शामिल थे।

आयुर्वेदिक के खिलाफ नहीं, पर इसे एलोपैथ से न मिलाएं

आईएमए के जिला महासचिव डा. सुशील मंगला ने बताया कि वे आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा के खिलाफ नहीं है। लेकिन दोनों पद्धतियों को मिश्रित करने का फैसला गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस फैसले से दोयम दर्जे के शल्य चिकित्सक देकर सरकार आमजन के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ करेगी। डीसी को ज्ञापन देने वालों में डाॅ. सुभाष अग्रवाल, डाॅ. एमएल गेरा, डाॅ. अनिल गुप्ता, डाॅ. धर्मपाल खर्ब, डाॅ. सत्यवान शर्मा, डाॅ. प्रमोद बंसल, डाॅ. सुरेश जैन, डाॅ. अनिल जैन, डाॅ. पंकज सोनी, डाॅ. केशव यादव मौजूद थे।

