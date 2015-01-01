पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली-अमृतसर-कटरा एक्सप्रेस-वे:25 दिन में कुल 416 करोड़ रुपए में से 10 करोड़ ही बांटी मुआवजा राशि, 5 गांवों के किसानों ने किया है राजस्व विभाग को अकाउंट नंबर न देने का ऐलान

जींदएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली-अमृतसर-कटरा एक्सप्रेस वे के लिए अधिग्रहित की गई जमीन की मुआवजा राशि लेने को लेकर जिला के किसानों में अभी तक कोई खास रुझान नहीं है। राजस्व विभाग द्वारा पिछले 25 दिनों से एक्सप्रेस वे के लिए अधिग्रहित की गई जमीन की मुआवजा राशि बांटने को लेकर प्रक्रिया चली हुई है। इस दौरान कुल 416 करोड़ रुपए की मुआवजा राशि में से 10 करोड़ की मुआवजा राशि ही बंट पाई है।

राजस्व विभाग किसानों से मुआवजा राशि वितरण के लिए उनके बैंक अकाउंट नंबर मांग रहा है। लेकिन किसान इसके लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे। 5 गांवों जिनमें पेगां, संडील, अलेवा, शामदों व खांडा शामिल हैं के किसानों ने ऐलान किया है कि वे अपने बैंक अकाउंट नंबर राजस्व विभाग को नहीं देंगे। जब तक उनकी जमीन का मुआवजा एनसीआर क्षेत्र के हिसाब से नहीं दिया जाता। इसकी वे पिछले कई दिनों से मांग कर रहे हैं।

एक्सप्रेस-वे के लिए इन गांवों के किसानों की जमीन अधिग्रहित
जिन गांवों के किसानों की जमीन अधिग्रहित की गई है उनमें आलन जोगीखेड़ा, भागखेड़ा अलेवा, भुरायण, गांगोली, जामनी, कालवा, खांडा, खरक गादियां, खरकगागर, मोरखी, पेगां, संडील, रजाना, शामदो व सिवानामाल गांव शामिल है। इन गांवों की 2069 भू मालिकों (जिनमें पंचायत भी शामिल है) की कुल 949 एकड़ भूमि अधिग्रहित की गई है।

पिछले 15 दिन से धरना दे रहे हैं जिले के इन 5 गांवों के किसान
पेगां, संडील, अलेवा, शामदों व खांडा के किसान पिछले 15 दिनों से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। पेगां के किसान राजमल, सतपाल अलेवा के रामचंद्र, सुलतान व सुरजीत ने बताया कि पांचों गांवों के किसानों ने फैसला किया है कि जब सरकार उनकी मांग पूरी नहीं करती वे अपने बैंक अकाउंट नंबर राजस्व विभाग को नहीं देंगे। किसानों की एनसीआर के हिसाब से जमीन का मुआवजा देने की मांग है।

किसान आ रहे हैं मुआवजा लेने
दिल्ली-अमृतसर कटरा एक्सप्रेस वे के लिए अधिग्रहित की गई जमीन की मुआवजा राशि लेने के लिए धीरे-धीरे किसान आ रहे हें। किसानों से बैंक अकाउंट नंबर लिए जा रहे हैं और उसके बाद उनके खाते में मुआवजा राशि डाली जा रही है। किसानों को मुआवजा राशि सरकार की गाइडलाइन के हिसाब से ही दी जा रही है।
- राजबीर धीमान, डीआरओ जींद।

