हवा में पीएम 2.5 मानक से 5 गुना:लोग रोज खा रहे 54 माइक्रोग्राम धूल-कण, हर रोज 20 सिगरेट पीने के बराबर हो रहा फेफड़ों पर असर

जींद40 मिनट पहले
शहर में सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल से लोग हो रहे परेशान

शहर में सांस लेने वाला व्यक्ति अपनी हर सांस से आक्सीजन, सल्फर ऑक्साइड व कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड के साथ-साथ 54 माइक्रोग्राम धूल-कण भी खा रहा है। जिसका शरीर पर इतना असर पड़ रहा है जितना हर रोज 20 सिगरेट पीने से पड़ता है। यह हालात तो केवल सोमवार को दर्ज किए गए 2.5 पीएम से है जो अधिकतम 355 पीपीएम था जबकि यहां यह आंकड़ा 420 पीपीएम तक जा चुका है।

शहर की टूटी सड़कों से उड़ने वाली धूल-मिट्टी इसका प्रमुख कारण है। शहर की प्रमुख हिस्सों जैसे सफीदों रोड, गोहाना रोड, पुराना हांसी रोड, मिनी बाईपास, रोहतक रोड, पुराना बाईपास, रेलवे रोड, पुरानी अनाज मंडी पर पिछले 8 से 18 माह से सड़कें टूटी हुई हैं, जहां धूल-मिट्टी लगातार उड़ती रहती है। वहीं अब पराली जलाने के साथ ही यह समस्या बढ़ गई है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से शहर का पीएम 2.5 मानक 60 पीपीएम से पांच गुना अधिक चल रहा है।

बावजूद इसके अभी तक जिला प्रशासन व नगर परिषद ने इन टूटी हुई और निर्माणाधीन सड़कों पर पानी छिड़कने की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की है। हालात यह है कि लोग अपने स्तर पर अपने संस्थानों व घरों के आगे पानी का छिड़काव कर रहे हैं। अगर प्रशासन ने इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो आने वाले समय में शहर का बड़ा हिस्सा सांस का रोगी बन सकता है।

ये भी जानिये

  • एक इंसान पूरे दिन में 22 हजार बार सांस लेता है।
  • एक सांस में तीन लीटर हवा अंदर जाती है।
  • वातावरण में धूल-कणों की संख्या प्रति हजार लीटर हवा के अनुसार मापी जाती है।

ऐसे समझिए सांस के साथ मिट्टी जाने को

  • सांस के साथ पूरे दिन में हवा : 66 हजार लीटर
  • मंगलवार को जींद में एक हजार लीटर हवा में 2.5 पीएम : 355 माइक्रोग्राम
  • टोटल : 23430 माइक्रोग्राम
  • 99.50 प्रतिशत नाक में रुकने के बाद बचा : 117 माइक्रोग्राम
  • बचे हुए 50 प्रतिशत मुंह में रुका : 58.50 माइक्रोग्राम
  • फेफड़ों तक पहुंचा : 58.50 माइक्रोग्राम

घटेगा तापमान बढ़ेगी स्माॅग की समस्या

हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एमएल खिचड़ का कहना है कि आने वाले 20 दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री तक जाने की संभावना है। ऐसे में ठंड बढ़ने और तापमान घटने से स्माॅग की समस्या बढ़ेगी। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया है।

10 गुना बढ़े सांस के रोगी, आ रहे हैं 20-25 मरीज

प्रदूषण बढ़ने के साथ ही अस्पतालों में सांस के रोगियों की संख्या भी बढ़ने लगी है। पहले जहां अस्पतालों में मात्र 2 से 4 ही सांस के रोगी आते थे वहीं अब यह संख्या 20 से 25 हो गई है। इसके साथ ही एलर्जी के मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।

