निर्माण कार्य:अगले सप्ताह से पुरानी अनाज मंडी से रानी तालाब तक डलनी शुरू होगी पाइप लाइन

जींद4 घंटे पहले
अमरूत योजना के तहत पुरानी अनाज मंडी से रानी तालाब तक पाइप लाइन डालने का काम अगले सप्ताह शुरू हो जाएगा। स्थानीय शहरी निकाय विभाग की तरफ से नगर परिषद को अनुमति प्रदान कर दी गई है। ठेकेदार द्वारा भी शहर में पाइप लाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। अगले सप्ताह यहां पर काम शुरू हो जाएगा। फिलहाल रोहतक रोड पर ठेकेदार ने अपना काम पूरा कर लिया है। इसके बाद नरवाना रोड पर सीवरेज पाइप लाइन डालने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

वहीं अब पुरानी अनाज मंडी से रानी तालाब और रानी तालाब से बस स्टैंड पर लाइन डालने के लिए दोबारा मांगी गई अनुमति भी मिल गई है। पुरानी अनाज मंडी से रानी तालाब और रानी तालाब से बस स्टैंड पर पाइप लाइन डालने की प्रक्रिया में बदलाव किया गया था। रानी तालाब से बस स्टैंड तक पाइप लाइन अब कौशिक नगर से होते हुए जाएगी। इसको मुख्यालय अनुमति के लिए भेजा गया था। अब जाकर मुख्यालय की तरफ से अनुमति दे दी गई है। यह काम अगले सप्ताह शुरू हो जाएगा।

वहीं नरवाना रोड पर भी काम तेजी से शुरू कर दिया गया है। खुदाई का काम किया जा रहा है। पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा यहां अनुमति दी हुई है। यहां 2600 मीटर में सीवरेज लाइन डलनी है। इसके अलावा वन विभाग द्वारा लगाई गई आपत्ति को दूर कर उनसे परमिशन लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। रोहतक रोड पर पानी का छिड़काव शुरू हो गया है। ठेकेदार द्वारा पानी के टेंडर गुरुवार को रोहतक रोड पर भेजे गए और देवीलाल चौक से रोहतक रोड बाईपास तक गुरुवार को पानी का छिड़काव किया गया। अब प्रतिदिन यहां पानी का छिड़काव किया जाएगा।

डीसी से रोहतक रोड बनाने की मांग की
रोहतक रोड के व्यापारियों ने डीसी से रोहतक रोड जल्द बनवाने की मांग की है ताकि उनकी दिवाली फीकी न रहे। अग्रवाल समाज के अध्यक्ष राजकुमार गोयल ने कहा कि राेड पर रेत की वजह से लोगों को आंखों की बीमारी होने लगी है। साथ ही सांस लेने में भी दिक्कतें होने लगी हैं। लोगों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ तो खिलवाड़ हो ही रहा था ऊपर से यहां पर काम धंधे बिल्कुल खत्म हाे गए हैं। गोयल ने प्रशासन से मांग की कि जल्द से जल्द इस रोड का निर्माण करवाया जाए।

