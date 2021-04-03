पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:सिवानामाल में प्रिंसिपल ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को किशोरों को जागरूक करने से रोका, दुर्व्यवहार करने का भी आरोप

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • एसएमओ ने सिविल सर्जन को भेजी शिकायत, कार्रवाई के लिए जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग डीसी व डीईओ को करवाएगा अवगत

सिवानामाल गांव के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के कार्यवाहक प्रिंसिपल ने स्कूल में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के किशोरों के जागरूक करने के राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम को रोक दिया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम का आरोप है कि इस दौरान उनका सामान फेंक दिया और उनके साथ के दुर्व्यवहार किया गया। विभाग की टीम ने पूरे मामले की शिकायत सीएचसी कालवा के एसएमओ को की है। एसएमओ ने सिविल सर्जन को पत्र लिखकर प्रिंसिपल के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। अब जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग मामले में कार्रवाई के लिए डीसी व डीईओ को अवगत कराएगा।

एसएमओ ने सिविल सर्जन को भेजी शिकायत में बताया कि 29 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय किशोर स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के तहत सीएचसी कालवा से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम सिवाना माल गांव के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय भेजी गई थी। टीम में एएचसी कुलदीप, बीएसी बिजेंद्र सिंह, एमपीएचएस रणधीर सिंह, एमपीएचडब्ल्यू जसबीर सिंह, आशा वर्कर सुषमा, राजबाला शामिल थे।

29 जनवरी को टीम स्कूल में कार्यक्रम करने पहुंची तो कार्यवाहक मुखिया ने परमिशन लेटर मांगा। यह लेटर कार्यवाहक मुखिया को दे दिया गया, लेकिन इसके बाद भी कार्यवाहक मुखिया राजेश कुमार ने टीम को स्कूल में कार्यक्रम नहीं करने दिया। साथ ही यह भी कहा कि भविष्य में भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम स्कूल में नहीं आएगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के साथ कार्यवाहक मुखिया का व्यवहार पूरी तरह अनुचित था।

डीसी और डीईओ से करेंगे कार्रवाई की मांग: डॉ. पांचाल
स्कूल हेल्थ के डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रमेश पांचाल का कहना है कि राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम को रोकना अनुशासनहीनता के साथ-साथ सरकार के आदेशों का उल्लंघन भी है। डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया और जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को शिकायत भेजकर मामले में कार्रवाई की मांग की जाएगी।
नहीं था परमिशन लेटर, आरोप निराधार : राजेश कुमार
^स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के पास कोई भी परमिशन लेटर या अथॉरिटी लेटर नहीं था। बाद में दोपहर को अथॉरिटी लेटर मंगवाया गया। उस समय तक स्कूल की छुट्टी होने का टाइम हो गया था। उन पर जो आरोप लगाए गए हैं वे पूरी तरह से निराधार हैं।
- राजेश कुमार, प्रिंसिपल राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सिवानामाल।

