एनओसी ने फिर रोका अमरुत का काम:36 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट, 29 माह में 7 से अधिक बार रुका कार्य, अब फिर वन विभाग ने नरवाना रोड पर रुकवाया

जींद38 मिनट पहले
अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते शहर में चल रहा 36 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक राशि का अमरुत प्रोजेक्ट एक बार फिर रुक गया है। एनओसी न होने के कारण वन विभाग ने पटियाला चौक से नरवाना रोड बाईपास तक चल रहे सीवरेज पाइप दबाने के काम को रोक दिया है। अधिकारियों द्वारा समय पर एनओसी की फाइल जमा नहीं करवाई और खुदाई का काम शुरू करवा दिया, लेकिन अब वन विभाग ने काम बंद कर दिया है और पहले एनओसी लेने की बात कही है।

29 माह में यह सात से अधिक बार है, जब एनओसी न होने की वजह से अमरुत योजना का काम रुक गया है। शहर में बरसाती पाइप लाइन दबाने का काम जून 2018 और सीवरेज लाइन दबाने का काम नवंबर 2018 में शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन एनओसी न होने के कारण बार-बार काम रोकना पड़ रहा है। अधिकारियों की लापरवाही इस कदर है कि काम शुरू करने से पहले एनओसी नहीं ली गई। तीन बार पीडब्ल्यूडी, दो बार एनएचएआई, एक बार वन विभाग, रेलवे से एनओसी न मिलने के कारण काम को रुकवा चुका है, लेकिन उसके बावजूद अधिकारी आंखें मूंदकर काम शुरू करवा देते हैं।

इसके चलते बाद में काम रुकवाना पड़ता है। अब पटियाला चौक से नरवाना रोड बाईपास तक डाले जाने वाली सीवरेज पाइप लाइन के चल रहे काम को वन विभाग ने रुकवा दिया है, क्योंकि काम शुरू करने से पहले विभाग से अनुमति नहीं ली गई। नगर परिषद की तरफ से वन विभाग के जिला कार्यालय को एनओसी के लिए फाइल जमा करवा दी है, लेकिन बिना एनओसी नरवाना रोड पर शुरू हुआ काम बंद होकर रह गया है। यह काम अब तभी शुरू हो पाएगा, जब वन विभाग की तरफ से क्लीयरेंस मिल पाएगी। फिलहाल जिला मुख्यालय में फाइल जमा हो चुकी है। वहां से उसे हिसार और फिर चंडीगढ़ परमिशन के लिए भेजा जाएगा। इसमें लगभग 10 से 15 दिन का समय लगेगा। ऐसे में एक बार फिर से काम रुक गया है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू

नगर परिषद के रिटायर्ड एमई बलराज सिंगला का कहना है कि जहां भी कोई खुदाई का काम किया जाता है, वहां पहले संबंधित विभागों से एनओसी लेनी पड़ती है। कुछ विभागों को सूचना देकर काम चल जाता है और बाद में संबंधित ठेकेदार या एजेंसी वहां उस काम को करवा देती है। अमरुत योजना के तहत वन विभाग, एनएचएआई सहित कई विभागों से एनओसी लेने में समय लग जाता है। इसलिए काम में देरी हो रही है।

