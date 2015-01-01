पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:सड़क निर्माण को मिट‌्टी जमाव के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी 9 इंच खुदाई कर भर रहा पानी

जींद35 मिनट पहले
अमरुत योजना का काम पूरा होने के बाद रोहतक रोड पर सड़क निर्माण के लिए काम शुरू हो चुका है। वैसे रोड के निर्माण से पहले 3 मॉनसून की बरसात जरूरी थी ताकि प्राकृतिक रूप से मिट्टी का जमाव हो सके। इस समय बरसात का मौसम न होने और रोहतक रोड के लोगों की बार-बार मांग को देखते हुए इस रोड पर पीडब्ल्यूडी ने काम शुरू करवा दिया है।

बरसात की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए लगभग 9 इंच तक रोड की खुदाई कर उसमें पानी भरा जा रहा है। इससे पहले वाइब्रेटिंग रोलर की सहायता से मिट्टी को जमाने का काम किया गया। इस पानी के जरिये बाकी मिट्टी का जमाव किया जाएगा। इससे मिट्टी में बने (गैप) अंतर को खत्म किया जा सके। फिलहाल एक बार पानी डाला गया है। पानी सूखने के बाद मिट्टी के अंतर को चेक किया जाएगा। यदि जरूरत पड़ेगी तो फिर पानी दिया जाएगा

अन्यथा आगे काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। यहां बता दें कि रोहतक रोड पर अमरुत योजना के तहत पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम किया गया था। इसके लिए नगर परिषद ने पीडब्ल्यूडी को 5 करोड़ की राशि जमा करवाई है। लगभग 8 माह तक अमरुत योजना के तहत पाइप डाले गए। उसके बाद काम बंद हुआ तो लोग धूल मिट्टी से परेशान हो गए थे। लोगों ने प्रशासन का पुतला बनाकर रोहतक रोड पर प्रदर्शन किया था। इसके बाद अधिकारियों और सामाजिक संस्थाओं की बैठक हुई थी और काम शुरू करने का आश्वासन दिया था। पिछले दिनों विधायक ने काम शुरू किया था।

रोहतक रोड पर 30 फीट की खुदाई हुई है। इसके लिए 3 मॉनसून की जरूरत थी। लोगों की मांग को देखते हुए यहां काम शुरू किया है। वाइब्रेटिंग रोलर के जरिए मिट्टी जमाव किया गया है। अब पानी डाला गया है। प्रयास है कि बढ़िया काम हो ताकि लोगों को दिक्कत न हो। -सत्यवीर, जेई, पीडब्ल्यूडी, जींद

