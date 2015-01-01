पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:बर्खास्त पीटीआई को विभाग में समायोजित करने की उठाई मांग

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जबरदस्ती करवाए जा रहे एप डाउनलोड, अव्यवहारिक ऑनलाइन शिक्षण और शिक्षा, शिक्षक और स्कूल विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ शिक्षक तालमेल कमेटी के आह्वान पर जिले के सभी अध्यापक संगठन मिलकर 23 नवंबर को नेहरू पार्क जींद में इकट्ठा होकर शहर में प्रदर्शन करेंगे। हरियाणा विद्यालय अध्यापक संघ के जिला प्रधान साधुराम ने अक्षर भवन में तैयारियों को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में बताया कि शिक्षक तालमेल कमेटी के आह्वान पर जिले के सभी कैटेगरी के अध्यापक सरकार की शिक्षा विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ एकजुट हो गए हैं। साेमवार काे शहर में प्रदर्शन कर इन नीतियों के विरोध में आवाज बुलंद की जाएगी।

अध्यापक संघ के जिला सचिव संजीव सिंगला ने बताया कि अधिकतर स्कूलों में अध्यापकों से सम्पर्क किया जा चुका है। अध्यापकों में प्रदर्शन को लेकर जोश है। प्रदर्शन के माध्यम से मांग की जाएगी कि बर्खास्त पीटीआई को विभाग में समायोजित किया जाए। कला शिक्षकों की पैरवी हरियाणा सरकार और शिक्षा विभाग करे व इनकी सभी दस साल की एसीआर इनके प्रदर्शन का आधार हो। नई शिक्षा नीति में पूर्ण रूप से 80 प्रतिशत जनता को शिक्षा से वंचित रखने की साजिश है।

इसलिए यह पूर्णता वापस ली जाए। निजीकरण की नीतियां वापस हों, प्रथम फाउंडेशन के साथ किया गया समझौता तुरंत रद्द किया जाए। देश की समस्त ट्रेड यूनियनों के आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर की हड़ताल में भाग लेंगे। इस अवसर पर भूप सिंह वर्मा, सत्येंद्र कुमार, वेदपाल रिढ़ाल, महावीर पोपड़ा, सतेंद्र गौतम, परमात्मा प्रसाद, शमशेर कौशिक, महेंद्र गौतम, रोहतास आसन मौजूद रहे।

