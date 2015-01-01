पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक:आरओबी प्राेजेक्ट पर राेक, अब आरयूबी के लिए तैयार किया जा रहा प्रपोजल

जींद2 घंटे पहले
जींद. भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक जहां पर आरओबी बनाया जाना प्रस्तावित था।
  • भिवानी रोड के दुकानदारों के विरोध के चलते अब रेलवे फाटक पर आरयूबी बनाए जाने की योजना

शहर की भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक पर आरओबी (रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज) बनाए जाने का प्राेजेक्ट होल्ड कर दिया गया है। अब यहां पर पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा आरयूबी (रेलवे अंडर ब्रिज) बनाए जाने की योजना है। पिछले दिनों पीडब्ल्यूडी के चीफ इंजीनियर के दौरे के बाद यह फैसला लिया गया है। आरयूबी के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने अब प्रपोजल तैयार करना भी शुरू कर दिया हैं। आरयूबी का जल्द ही प्रपोजल तैयार कर सरकार को भेजा जाएगा।

इसके बाद सरकार द्वारा फैसला लिया जाएगा कि भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक पर आरओबी बनाना सही रहेगा या फिर आरयूबी का निर्माण करना। हालांकि पिछले दिनों पीडब्ल्यूडी व रेलवे द्वारा रेलवे फाटक पर अंडरपास निर्माण को लेकर सर्वे किया गया था। लेकिन इसमें दोनों विभागों ने जो संयुक्त रिपोर्ट प्रशासन व सरकार को सौंपी थी उसमें अंडरपास निर्माण को नॉट फिजिबल करार दिया गया था।

रेलवे फाटक बंद होते ही लग जाता है लंबा जाम

शहर की भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक के बंद होते ही दोनों साइड लंबा जाम लग जाता है। इससे वाहन चालकों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन पर ट्रेनों का अत्याधिक आवागमन होने के कारण शहर की भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक दिन में काफी बार बंद होती है।

इसके चलते हर घंटे यहां पर जाम की समस्या बनी रहती है। इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए ही इस रेलवे फाटक पर आरओबी या फिर आरयूबी का निर्माण होना जरूरी है। इससे जाम की समस्या का स्थाई समाधान हो जाएगा।

एक साल से अधर में है आरओबी प्राेजेक्ट

भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक पर आरओबी निर्माण के लिए पिछले वर्ष सितंबर में 16 करोड़ रुपए का पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा टेंडर छोड़ा गया था। टेंडर के अनुसार सितंबर 2021 तक आरओबी का निर्माण कार्य पूरा होना था। टेंडर छोड़े जाने के बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी ने संबंधित कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को वर्क ऑर्डर भी अलाॅट कर दिया था।

इसके बाद कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी द्वारा आरओबी निर्माण के लिए पाइल टेस्टिंग का काम भी शुरू कर दिया था लेकिन दुकानदारों ने आरओबी निर्माण का विरोध किया और उसके बाद काम बंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी ने आरओबी की डिजाइन में बदलाव किया और पूरे आरओबी को एलिवेटेड बनाने का फैसला लिया। लेकिन दुकानदारों ने इसे भी नामंजूर कर दिया और रेलवे फाटक पर अंडरपास या फिर आरयूबी बनाने की मांग की।

निर्माण का फैसला उच्चाधिकारी लेंगे : एक्सईएन

भिवानी रोड रेलवे फाटक पर आरओबी बनाने का प्राेजेक्ट होल्ड कर दिया गया है। अब आरयूबी के लिए प्रपोजल तैयार किया जा रहा है। आरओबी बनेगा या आरयूबी इसका फैसला उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा लिया जाना है। नवनीत नैन, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी जींद।

