अस्पताल में दवा संकट:गंभीर कोरोना मरीजों के लिए अस्पताल में नहीं है जरूरी रेमंडेशविर इंजेक्शन, 35 में से 17 गंभीर

जींद26 मिनट पहले
जींद. सिविल अस्पताल में लगी मरीजों की लाइन।
  • एमएमआईवाई ईडीएल में 1006 दवाओं का प्रावधान, 292 ही उपलब्ध
  • 500 की डिमांड की गई लेकिन कई दिन बाद मिले 10 इंजेक्शन, रोहतक से लाना पड़ रहा खरीदकर

जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है और ठंड में निमोनिया का भी खतरा है, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास दवाओं की कमी है। सिविल अस्पताल में इन दिनों अनेक जरूरी दवाओं का अभाव बना है। एमएमआईवाई (मुख्यमंत्री मुफ्त इलाज योजना) की ईडीएल (इसेनशियल ड्रगलिस्ट) में किए गए 1006 प्रकार की दवाओं व अन्य मेडिकल आइटम में से अस्पताल में इन दिनों 292 प्रकार की दवाएं ही उपलब्ध हैं।

इतना ही नहीं सिविल अस्पताल आइसोलेशन वार्ड में दाखिल कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों के लिए जरूरी रेमंडेशविर इंजेक्शन तक समय पर उपलब्ध नहीं हो रहे। इससे मरीज व उनके परिजन परेशान हैं और उन्हें महंगे रेट (3 से 5 हजार) रुपए में यह इंजेक्शन रोहतक या फिर दूसरे शहरों से खरीदकर लाना पड़ रहा है। इस इंजेक्शन की कमी पिछले कई दिनों से बनी है। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कई दिन पहले मुख्यालय को 500 इंजेक्शन की डिमांड भेजी थी। बुधवार को 10 इंजेक्शन की आपूर्ति हुई है। चिकित्सक दवा उपलब्ध न होने पर उसके विकल्प के तौर पर दूसरी दवा लिख रहे हैं। कई दवाइओं को बाजार से खरीदनी पड़ रही जो काफी महंगी हैं।

यह दो मरीजों का भी पूरा डोज नहीं

सिविल अस्पताल कोरोना वार्ड गंभीर मरीजों का इजाफा हो रहा है। इस समय 35 मरीज भर्ती हैं, इनमें 17 की हालत गंभीर है। उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत है। ऐसे मरीजों के लिए रेमंडेशविर इंजेक्शन बहुत जरूरी है। लेकिन मरीज के हिसाब से भी इंजेक्शन नहीं आया है। एक मरीज को 6 डोज लगता है। ऐसे में यह दो मरीजों का भी पूरा डोज नहीं हैं।

रोजाना कितने मरीजों को दवा की जरूरत

  • सिविल अस्पताल में इन दिनों 800 से 1000 मरीजों की ओपीडी हो रही है।
  • पिछले दिनों में यह 1200 तक पहुंच गई थी।
  • अस्पताल में रोजाना 15 से 20 महिलाओं की डिलीवरी होती है।
  • अस्पताल में रोजाना 5 से 7 मरीजों के विभिन्न बीमारियों के ऑपरेशन होते हैं।
  • कोरोना आइसोलेशन वार्ड में इस समय 35 मरीज दाखिल हैं।

फेफड़ों के इंफेक्शन व निमोनिया में जरूरी यह इंजेक्शन

इन दिनों रेमंडेशविर इंजेक्शन की डिमांड की अधिक है। कई दिनों से इसकी कमी है। एक मरीज को 6 इंजेक्शन की डोज लगती है और इससे फेफड़ों में हुए इंफेक्शन व निमोनिया से राहत मिलती है। यह काफी महंगा मिलता है। बाकी दवाओं की अस्पताल में इतनी दिक्कत नहीं है। यदि कोई दवा उपलब्ध नहीं है तो उसका सब्स्टीट्यूट है। डॉ. गोपाल गोयल, एसएमओ सिविल अस्पताल जींद।

सीधी बात डॉ. मंजीत सिंह, सिविल सर्जन

Q. कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों के लिए अस्पताल में इजेंक्शन तक नहीं है
A. इसके लिए डिमांड भेजी है। डिमांड के अनुसार सप्लाई नहीं मिल रही।
Q. कई जरूरी दवाओं का अभाव है
A. अस्पताल में अधिकतर जरूरी दवाएं उपलब्ध हैं। वे पता करवाएंगे कि कौन-कौन सी दवाएं नहीं है।
Q. वेयरहाऊस में ही स्टॉक नहीं है ।
A. जो दवा वेयरहाऊस में नहीं है, वह जिला स्तर पर खरीदी जाती है। दवाइयां नहीं मिल रहीं हैं उनकी परचेज की जाएगी।

