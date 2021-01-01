पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:धूप में सर्दी से राहत, दो फरवरी तक चलेगी शीतलहर, शुक्रवार को 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया न्यूनतम तापमान

जींद12 घंटे पहले
जींद. सिविल अस्पताल स्थित पार्क में धूप में बैठे लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
जींद. सिविल अस्पताल स्थित पार्क में धूप में बैठे लोग।
  • 5 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली तेज हवा

शुक्रवार को दिनभर तेज धूप निकली रही। इससे लोगों को सर्दी से थोड़ी बहुत राहत मिली और साथ ही 5 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवा चली। इससे लोगों को परेशानी हुई। शुक्रवार न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जो सामान्य 3.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है।

अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री रहा जो सामान्य 1.5 डिग्री कम है। गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 0.5 डिग्री होने लोगों को सर्दी ने खूब परेशान किया। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को निकली तेज धूप ने सर्दी से राहत दिलवाई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 2 फरवरी तक शीतलहर चलने की संभावना है।

इससे हरी सब्जियों की फसल को नुकसान हो सकता है। शुक्रवार को पिछले दिनों के मुकाबले काफी अच्छा मौसम रहा और दिनभर धूप निकली रही। इससे आगे तापमान में बढ़ौतरी होने की संभावना है, लेकिन शीतलहर परेशान कर सकती है। इस तरह बदलते मौसम से छोटे बच्चों व बुजुर्गों को स्वास्थ्य संबंधित ध्यान रखने की आवश्यकता है। मौसम में अगले 10 दिन तक परिवर्तनशील रहेगा।

मौसम में बदलता रहेगा

मौसम अभी अगले कुछ दिन तक परिवर्तनशील रहेगा और 2 फरवरी तक शीतलहर चलने की संभावना है। साथ ही रात के समय तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। -डॉ. मदनलाल खीचड़, इंचार्ज कृषि मौसम विभाग हरियाणा कृषि विवि हिसार।

