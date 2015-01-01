पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:रोडवेज के पुराने रूट बहाल, किमी. स्कीम की आज से चलेंगी बसें

जींद2 घंटे पहले
रोडवेज में फिर से पुराने रूट बहाल हो चुके हैं। यह रोडवेज बस में सफर करने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। पिछले काफी समय से शाम के समय रोहतक व दिल्ली रूट के लिए भी बसें चलने की मांग की जा रही है और अब रोडवेज ने शाम को 7:20 बजे रोहतक वाया दिल्ली व 8:20 बजे रोहतक तक यात्री जा सकेंगे। इससे शाम के समय इन दोनों रूट की परेशानियां समाप्त हो गई हैं और इसके साथ ही कई लंबे रूट पर बसों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई गई। इससे अब रोडवेज के पुराने दिन शुरू हो गए है।

दिल्ली, लुधियाना रूट पर 3-3 बसें अतिरिक्त लगाई गई हैं और वहीं पौंटासाहिब व सालासर रूट सात माह बाद बहाल हो सके है। इससे करनाल व यमुनानगर जाने वाले यात्रियों का सफर आसान होगा। इन दोनों रूट के लिए भी पहले यात्रियों की तरफ काफी बार डिमांड करी जा चुकी है। अब किमी. स्कीम की भी सभी बसों को चलाने की अनुमति मिल चुकी है।

जिले के पास पहले 15 बसें थी और बाद में सोनीपत से ट्रांसफर होकर जींद डिपो आई हैं। इससे किमी. स्कीम की बसों की संख्या 20 हो गई है, लेकिन अभी 15 बसों के ही चलने की अनुमति मिली है। इन सभी बसों को लंबे रूट पर लगाया गया है। इसके साथ ही लोकल रूट की भी सेवा को दुरुस्त किया गया है।

किमी. स्कीम की 15 बसें चलेंगी
किमी. स्कीम की सभी 15 बसें चला दी गई और 5 बसों के अभी कागजात अधूरे हैं। जिसके कारण अभी जांच चल रही है। साथ ही लगभग सभी पुराने रूट बहाल कर दिए गए हैं। जिन रूट पर बस नहीं है उन रूट पर भी जल्द बसें चलाई जाएगी।-बिजेंद्र सिंह, जीएम रोडवेज जींद।

गुलाबी बसों के भी चलने का इंतजार
महिलाओं के लिए आई स्पेशल पांच मिनी बस जो गुलाबी बसों के नाम से जानी जाती है और यह बसें महिलाओं के चलाने के आदेश हैं, लेकिन अभी यह बस सेवा शुरू नहीं की गई। इस पर भी रोडवेज प्लान तैयार कर रहा है। अगले सप्ताह तक यह बसें भी चलाई जाएगी।

