पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:जिले में तीन जगह रोड किया जाम, दिनभर चला बैठकों का दौर, शाम को इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित

जींद10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उचाना. उचाना खुर्द में आयोजित गांव के लोगों की बैठक। - Dainik Bhaskar
उचाना. उचाना खुर्द में आयोजित गांव के लोगों की बैठक।
  • कंडेला खाप ने आंदोलन को सर्मथन देने के लिए गांव के चबूतरे पर की पंचायत
  • आज खटकड़ टोल पर होगी महापंचायत, किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में उतरे किसान

किसान नेताओं के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज होने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को किसानों ने अलेवा व चुहड़पुर में मुख्य मार्गों पर जाम लगा दिया। गुरुवार रात को भी जींद-चंडीगढ़ नेशनल हाइवे दो घंटे तक जाम रहा। कंडेला गांव के लोगों ने गुरुवार देर रात साढ़े 9 बजे जींद-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे जाम कर दिया और नारेबाजी की।

सुबह कंडेला खाप ने गांव के चबूतरे पर पंचायत का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें मोदी सरकार को दो टूक चेतावनी दी गई की यदि उनके किसान नेताओं से छेड़खानी हुई तो सरकार की ईंट से ईंट बजा देंगे। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि सरकार हमारे नेताओं को अकेला न समझे। उनके एक इशारे पर हजारों नौजवान जान देने को तैयार हैं। मोदी सरकार किसानों पर जितना जुल्म करेगी, आंदोलन उतना ही उग्र होगा। सरकार दोबारा कंडेला कांड न करवाए। कंडेला खाप ने मांग की कि सरकार गिरफ्तार किए गए 200 किसानों को तुरंत रिहा करे व उनके खिलाफ दर्ज मुकदमे वापिस कर तुरंत प्रभाव से तीनों काले कानून वापिस करे। उसके बाद कई किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए।

वहीं शुक्रवार अल सुबह तीन बजे अलेवा गांव के किसानों ने जींद-असंध मार्ग पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली अड़ाकर जाम लगा दिया। लगभग डेढ़ घंटे बाद जाम खोला। उसके बाद सुबह चुहड़पुर गांव के किसानों ने जींद-कैथल स्टेट हाइवे जाम कर दिया। यहां भी लगभग एक घंटे तक जाम लगा रखा।

इससे वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। शुक्रवार को किसान आंदोलन को लेकर जिले के अधिकतर गांवों में पंचायतें हुई। पंचायतों में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में चंदा एकत्रित करने व दिल्ली कूच करने का निर्णय लिया गया। उसके बाद जिले से लगभग 200 ट्रैक्टर व अन्य वाहन दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए। वहीं 30 जनवरी को खटकड़ टोल पर जिले की खाप-पंचायतों की बैठक बुलाई गई है, जिसमें आगामी निर्णय लिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा धरनों पर महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर अनशन किया जाएगा।

आज निकाली जाएगी नरवाना में बाइक रैली

किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत त के समर्थन को लेकर नरवाना के गांवों में पंचायतें हुई। शुक्रवार को नरवाना क्षेत्र के उझाना, धमतान, कालवन, बेलरखा, घासो कलां व बदोवाला टोल प्लाजा पर नरवाना खाप के 5 गांवों की बैठक हुई। बदोवाला टोल प्लाजा पर हुई पंचायत में निर्णय लिया गया कि 31 जनवरी को पूरे नरवाना क्षेत्र में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में सभी गांवों से बाइक रैली निकाली जाएगी और सभी गांवों से लोग लगातार दिल्ली के लिए भी रवाना होंगे।

बदोवाला टोल धरने के आयोजक सुनील बदोवाला ने बताया कि किसान की 26 जनवरी की परेड के बाद सरकार व उनके समर्थित लोगों ने पूरे देश में यह झूठा प्रचार किया गया। वहीं उझाना व बेलरखा गांव के सैकड़ों किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत को हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए।

शाम 5 बजे इंटरनेट हुआ बंद

प्रशासन ने किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर सोशल मीडिया व अन्य प्लेटफार्मों पर दुष्प्रचार एवं अफवाहों के मद्देनजर शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी, जिससे लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी स्कूल, कॉलेज में पढऩे वाले विद्यार्थियों को हुई, क्योंकि इस समय आनॅलाइन ही कक्षाएं चल रही हैं। शाम 5 बजे इंटरनेट बंद होने के कारण मोबाइल पर इंटरनेट से संबंधित काम नहीं हो सके।

एहतिहात के तौर पर बंद की इंटरनेट सेवाएं

किसान आंदोलन के मध्य नजर राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार एहतिहात के तौर पर जिला में सोशल मीडिया व अन्य प्लेटफॉर्म पर दुष्प्रचार एवं अफवाओं के मद्देनजर इंटरनेट सेवाएं आगामी आदेशों तक बंद कर दी गई हैं। अफवाहों पर ध्यान न देकर आपसी भाईचारे को मजबूत करें और शांति बनाए रखें। -डॉ. आदित्य दहिया, डीसी,जींद।

जनता किसी के बहकावे में न आए और किसी भी प्रकार की अफवाह पर ध्यान न देकर क्षेत्र में शांति बनाए रखें। उन्होंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में नजर बनाए रखें। अगर कोई व्यक्ति गैरकानूनी गतिविधियों में शामिल पाया जाता है तो उसके खिलाफ नियमानुसार कानूनी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। -ओमप्रकाश नरवाल, उप महानिरीक्षक एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक, जींद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser