गिरफ्तारी:लूट का बेल जंपर आरोपी पकड़ा, हत्या के प्रयास समेत 5 केस दर्ज

जींदएक घंटा पहले
लूट के बेल जंपर आरोपी सोनू उर्फ मोटा निवासी जैजैवंती को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास, अपहरण, लूट व लूट के प्रयास के कुल 5 मामले दर्ज हैं और पुलिस पिछले कई दिनों से उसकी तलाश में लगी हुई थी। पुलिस आरोपी से अब पूछताछ में लगी हुई है। सदर थाना नरवाना प्रभारी सोमबीर ढाका ने बताया कि आरोपी सोनू ने 18 अप्रैल 2016 को को रमेश पुत्र देशराज वासी माडल टाउन नरवाना का अपहरण कर उससे पैसे छीन लिए थे। इसके बाद 24 अप्रैल को आरोपी के खिलाफ शहर थाना जींद में 24 अप्रैल 2016 को लूट की योजना बनाने पर केस दर्ज हुआ। बेल जंपर होने पर 15 जनवरी 2019 को कोर्ट ने उसे उदघोषित अपराधी करार दिया था।

