मिनी बाईपास का होगा विस्तार:दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन पर बनेगा आरयूबी, रोहतक रोड से भिवानी रोड तक बनेगी सीसी सड़क

जींदएक घंटा पहले
शहरवासियों की मिनी बाईपास का विस्तार करने की कई साल पुरानी मांग अब जल्द पूरी हो सकती है। पीडब्ल्यूडी ने मिनी बाईपास के विस्तार के लिए दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन पर आरयूबी (रेलवे अंडर ब्रिज) बनाने व रोहतक रोड से लेकर भिवानी रोड तक करीब 2 किलोमीटर लंबी सीसी की सड़क बनाने के लिए 25 करोड़ का प्रपोजल तैयार कर सरकार को भेजा है। उम्मीद है जल्द ही इस प्राेजेक्ट की सरकार से मंजूरी मिल जाएगी।

दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन पर आरयूबी व रोहतक रोड से लेकर भिवानी रोड तक की सड़क बनने के बाद शहर के अंदर करीब 7 किलोमीटर लंबा मिनी बाईपास बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। इसके बाद शहर के 6 प्रमुख मार्ग शहर के अंदर ही आपस में जुड़ जाएंगे और इससे वाहन चालकों को शहर में एक मार्ग से दूसरे मार्ग पर जाने में आसानी होगी। शहर में जाम की समस्या का समाधान भी होगा।

350 मीटर लंबा बनेगा आरयूबी
दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन पर प्रस्तावित आरयूबी की लंबाई 350 मीटर होगी। इसके निर्माण पर 20 करोड़ की लागत आने का अनुमान है। इस दौरान पूरी राशि प्रदेश सरकार यानि पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा ही खर्च की जाएगी। इसमें रेलवे की ओर से कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं किया जाएगा। इसी तरह से दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन से रोहतक रोड व दूसरी साइड भिवानी रोड तक करीब दो किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क सीसी की बनाने का प्रपोजल है और इस पर 5 करोड़ खर्च आने का अनुमान है।

इधर, भिवानी रोड पर आरओबी की जगह आरयूबी के लिए भेजा 10 करोड़ का प्रपोजल
पीडब्ल्यूडी ने शहर के भिवानी रोड पर दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन पर प्रस्तावित आरओबी की जगह अब आरयूबी बनाने के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपए का प्रपोजल तैयार कर सरकार को भेजा है। आरयूबी निर्माण पर बाकी राशि रेलवे द्वारा खर्च की जाएगी। इस दौरान 18 फीट चौड़ा आरयूबी बनाने का प्रपोजल पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा तैयार किया गया है। दुकानदारों के विरोध के बाद आरओबी की जगह अब आरयूबी बनाने का फैसला लिया गया है।

सरकार की मंजूरी मिलते ही शुरू हो जाएगा काम : एक्सईएन
मिनी बाईपास के विस्तारीकरण के लिए दिल्ली-बठिंडा रेलवे लाइन पर आरयूबी व सड़क बनाने के लिए 25 करोड़ का प्रपोजल तैयार कर सरकार को भेजा गया है। सरकार की मंजूरी मिलते ही इस पर काम शुरू हो जाएगा। इसी तरह से भिवानी रोड पर आरओबी की जगह आरयूबी बनाने के लिए प्रपोजल सरकार को भेजा गया है। -नवनीत नैन, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी जींद।

