किसान आंदोलन को लेकर नाकेबंदी:पंजाब जाने वाले सभी रास्ते सील, कैथल होकर जा सकेंगे पंजाब

जींद3 घंटे पहले
किसानों के 26 नवंबर के दिल्ली कूच को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस मुस्तैद हो गई है। मंगलवार दोपहर काे ही पुलिस ने जिले से पंजाब को जाने वाले सभी रास्ते सील कर दिए हैं। इन रास्तों पर 2 डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में भारी पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए इन जगहों पर ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट भी लगाए गए हैं। जिले से पंजाब जाने वाले सभी रास्तों के सील होने पर पुलिस ने रूट डायवर्ट किया है। अब वाहन चालकों को नरवाना की बजाय कैथल होकर पंजाब जाना पड़ेगा। इसी तरह से कैथल की तरफ से पंजाब से वाहनों की जिले में एंट्री होगी।

वहीं दिल्ली-पटियाला नेशनल हाईवे पर दातासिंहवाला बाॅर्डर पर धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई और यहां वाहनों व लोगों को रोकने के लिए थ्री लेयर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। दिल्ली कूच के लिए पंजाब से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों में आ रहे अनेक किसानों ने रास्ते सील होने पर बाॅर्डर से करीब दो किलोमीटर दूर पड़ाव डाल लिया है। सोमवार देर रात से अनेक किसान यहां डेरा डाले हुए हैं। जिले से पंजाब आने-जाने का मुख्य रास्ता दिल्ली-पटियाला हाईवे है और दातासिंहवाला पंजाब बार्डर पर है। इसके अलावा धमतान, रसीदां, पदार्थ खेड़ा गांव भी पंजाब की सीमा के साथ लगते गांव है। इन गांवों से कई लिंक मार्ग और कच्चे रास्ते पंजाब की तरफ जाते हैं।

किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन ने जिले में कुल 30 पुलिस नाके लगाए हैं। इसमें 8 नाके पंजाब सीमा पर लगाए गए हैं। जबकि 15 पुलिस नाके जिले की विभिन्न सीमाओं पर लगाए गए हैं। 7 पुलिस नाके जिले के अंदर लगाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक नाके पर वीडियोग्राफी करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं ताकि यह पता चल सके कौन नाकों से जा रहा है। वहीं पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे इन नाकों से गुजरने वाले किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों के दस्तावेज जांचे यदि किसी के पास पूरे कागजात नहीं मिलते हैं तो ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया जाए। इसके अलावा जिले में सभी पेट्रोल पम्प मालिकों को भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे वाहन में ही पेट्रोल डीजल डालें। किसी भी व्यक्ति को बोतल या कैनी में तेल न दें।

डीआईजी ने ली सुरक्षा प्रबंधों को लेकर पुलिस अधिकारियों की बैठक

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर जिले में सुरक्षा प्रबंधों को लेकर डीआईजी ओपी नरवाल ने मंगलवार दोपहर को जिले के सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को मुस्तैद रहने के आदेश दिए। डीआईजी ओपी नरवाल ने कहा कि यदि कोई भी व्यक्ति निजी व सरकारी किसी भी प्रकार की संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाता है तो उसके खिलाफ संबंधित थाने में सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। निजी व सरकारी किसी भी प्रकार की संपत्ति के नुकसान की भरपाई उस व्यक्ति की चल-अचल संपत्ति से की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस विभाग द्वारा किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए एक कंट्राेल रूम भी स्थापित कर दिया गया है। कोई भी व्यक्ति 1681-245711 व 8814011525 नंबर पर किसी भी अप्रिय घटना की आशंका की सूचना दे सकता है। वहीं किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए बुधवार को डीसी डाॅ. आदित्य दहिया व डीआईजी ओपी नरवाल अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर सुरक्षा प्रबंधों की समीक्षा करेंगे।

