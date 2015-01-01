पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:शिवपुरी कॉलोनी में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो, गलियों में भरा गंदा पानी, लोग परेशान

जींद30 मिनट पहले
शिवपुरी कॉलोनी में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो की समस्या से लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस समस्या की शिकायत कई बार अधिकारियों से कर चुके हैं, लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं हो रहा। कॉलोनी में यह समस्या पिछले 3 सालों से बनी हुई है। आज तक कोई समाधान नहीं हो सका। सीवरेज का गंदा पानी गलियों के भरा हुआ है। इससे गलियों में से निकलने तक का रास्ता नहीं है। लोगों ने प्रशासन से जल्द से जल्द समस्या का समाधान की मांग की।

कॉलोनी के लोगों के अनुसार सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो की समस्या काफी सालों से बनी हुई है। गलियों में सीवरेज का गंदा पानी कई-कई दिनों तक भरा रहता है। इससे गलियों में जमा गंदे पानी में मच्छर पनप रहे है और भयंकर बीमारी फैलने का खतरा बना हुआ है। बारिश के समय तो कॉलोनी में स्थिति और भी खराब हो जाती है और बारिश के बाद कई माह तक गलियों में पानी भरा रहता है। सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो होने से अब खाली प्लाटों में भी गंदा पानी जमा होना शुरू हो गया है।

हर समय सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो रहते है
पिछले कई सालों से सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो की समस्या बनी हुई है। अधिकारियों को समस्या को लेकर शिकायत करने के बाद भी कोई समाधान नहीं हो रहा। गंदे पानी मच्छर पनप रहे है और बीमारी फैलने का खतरा बना हुआ है। मंगलदास, कॉलोनी निवासी।

बीमारी फैलने का बढ़ा खतरा
गलियों में भरे गंदे पानी से बीमारी फैलने का खतरा खतरा बना रहता है। बारिश के बाद भी कई-कई दिनों तक गलियों में पानी जमा रहता है। इससे जमा गंदे पानी से बदबू घरों के अंदर तक आती है।
राजेश, कॉलोनी निवासी।

उच्चधिकारियों से की जाएगी शिकायत
वार्ड 3 की शिवपुरी कॉलोनी में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो होने से गलियों में गंदा पानी भरा हुआ है। इस समस्या को लेकर कई बार अधिकारियों को शिकायत कर चुके है, लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। अब इस मामले की शिकायत उच्चधिकारियों से की जाएगी। रणधीर सिंह, वार्ड 3 पार्षद।

