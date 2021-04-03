पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:बस पास में चल रही धांधली के खिलाफ एसएफआई के सदस्य करेंगे आंदोलन

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • बस चलवाने के लिए एसएफआई सदस्यों ने जीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

स्टूडेंट्स फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया इकाई कमेटी की राजकीय महाविद्यालय में मीटिंग हुई, जिसमें राज्य प्रधान विनोद गिल व राज्य सहसचिव दीपक बेरीवाल शामिल रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि बस पास में चल रही धांधली को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। इसके खिलाफ पूरे हरियाणा में आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा।

अक्षय ने कहा कि पिछले वर्ष सिर्फ फरवरी तक महाविद्यालय लगे थे। मार्च से लेकर जुलाई तक हमने 5 महीने के बस पास का प्रयोग नहीं किया। इस वर्ष भी विद्यार्थियों से पूरे वर्ष की फीस ली गई है और सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि बस पास सिर्फ 8 महीने का बनाया है और पैसे पूरे वर्ष के लिए हैं। उन्होंने मांग की कि पिछले वर्ष की 5 महीने के बस पास को इस वर्ष के बस पास में जोड़ा जाए और 3 महीने के पैसे लिए जाएं।
11 फरवरी को विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे
विद्यार्थियों से इस वर्ष ज्यादा फीस ली है, उसको वापस किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि हम पहले भी मुख्यमंत्री, जिला उपायुक्त, जीएम को प्रदर्शन करके ज्ञापन देकर सूचित कर चुके हैं लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है। इसलिए हम तैयारी करके 11 फरवरी को बड़ा विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

पूजा बराह कलां व ममता के नेतृत्व में सुंदरपुर व बरहा कलां के लिए बस चलवाने के लिए जीएम से बातचीत की। बिजेंद्र हुड्डा ने तुरंत प्रभाव से बस चलवाने का निर्णय लिया और आज से ही दोपहर 3 बजे से बस स्टैंड जींद से बस चलाने का आदेश दिया। इस अवसर पर मोनू रामकली, पंकज, रतन सिंह पेगा, रेणु, प्रवेश, ममता, सोनू मौजूद रहे।

