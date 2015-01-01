पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जींद:11 गांवों की रजिस्ट्री में साॅफ्टवेयर बना बाधा, आज डिप्टी सीएम करेंगे वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग

जींद4 घंटे पहले
एक महीने से सरकार का साफ्टवेयर जमीनों की रजिस्ट्री में बाधा बना हुआ है, जिसके चलते एक दर्जन से ज्यादा गांवों की रजिस्ट्रियां नहीं हो रही है। रजिस्ट्रियां न होने से हजारों लोग प्रभावित हैं। जिले के गांव गोविंदपुरा, घिमाना, रामगढ़, जलालपुर, ईक्कस, जुलानी, झांझ खुर्द, कैरखेड़ी, अहिरका, अमरेहड़ी, हैबतपुर, बराह खुर्द, निर्जन, लखमीरवाला, पड़ाना, असरफगढ़, किशनपुरा, बिशनपुरा, बिरौली, अनूपगढ़, पिंडारा इत्यादि गांवों में रजिस्ट्रियां करवाने के लिए टोकन जारी करते समय कम्प्यूटर द्वारा प्रॉपर्टी आईडी मांगी जा रही है।

जबकि कृषि भूमि की कोई प्रोपर्टी आईडी नहीं होती। जब भी इन गांवों के लोग रजिस्ट्रियां करवाने के लिए तहसील पहुंचते है तो वहां से लोग इस समस्या के चलते बैरंग लौटने पर मजबूर है। पिछले करीबन 1 महीने से यह समस्या बनी हुई है। इस समस्या को लेकर लोग कईं बार प्रशासन के आला अधिकारियों से मिल चुके हैं। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यह समस्या उनके हाथ की नहीं है। चंडीगढ़ स्तर पर ही इसका समाधान होगा। प्रशासन के संबंधित आला अधिकारियों द्वारा हरियाणा सरकार के राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के वित्तायुक्त को कईं पत्र भी प्रेषित किए जा चुके है लेकिन यह समस्या अभी भी आड़े आ रही है।

जींद विकास संगठन के प्रधान डॉ. राजकुमार गोयल ने प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चोटाला से मांग की है कि इस समस्या का जल्द समाधान किया जाए। जींद के तहसीलदार मनोज अहलावत से भी बातचीत की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि यह समस्या चंडीगढ़ से दूर होगी और इस बारे कईं रिमाइंडर चंडीगढ़ हैड आफिस में भेजे जा चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि 16 दिसंबर को प्रदेश के डिप्टी चीफ मिनिस्टर दुष्यंत चोटाला के साथ वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग होनी है। इस वीसी में भी यह समस्या रखी जाएगी।

