बैठक:खेलो इंडिया की तर्ज पर हरियाणा दिवस पर जिलेभर में होंगी खेल प्रतियोगिताएं

जींदएक घंटा पहले
एक नवंबर को हरियाणा दिवस पर जिलेभर में खेलों प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन होगा। जिला नगर आयुक्त डॉ. सुशील कुमार ने इसको लेकर अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की और इसको लेकर सभी तैयारियों को पूर कर लेने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि खेलों इंडिया की तर्ज पर अंडर 17 व अंडर -21 आयु वर्ग के खिलाड़ियों के बीच प्रतियोगिता होगी।

जींद के अर्जुन स्टेडियम, डीसी कॉलोनी, नरवाना के नवदीप स्टेडियम, आर्य स्कूल भम्भेवा, राजीव गांधी ग्रामीण खेल परिसर कर सिन्धू में एथलेटिक्स, बॉक्सिंग, बैडमिंटन, फुटबाल, हॉकी, हैंडबाल, कबड्डी, कुश्ती समेत 8 प्रकार के खेल होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रतियोगिता में कोविड नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा। इसलिए खिलाड़ियों की संख्या अधिक नहीं होगी। इस मौके पर एचसीएस अंडर ट्रेनिंग रविन्द्र मलिक, उपायुक्त के निजी सचिव प्रवीण परूथी, जिला खेल अधिकारी विनोद बाला व खेल कोच ईश्वर आशरी मौजूद रहे।

5 को समाज के लोगों की होगी बैठक, बनेगी आगामी रणनीति

जाट वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में वेतन न मिलने के कारण स्कूल प्रशासन के खिलाफ चल रहा धरना गुरुवार काे 15वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता संजय महलान ने की। इसके अलावा जगवंत डांगी, राजेंद्र, नरेश कुमारी, नरेश बाला क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे। संस्था के पूर्व प्रधान दलबीर सिंह खर्ब, बलराज श्योराण धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे और स्टाफ सदस्यों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने हर तरह से समर्थन देने की बात कही। स्टाफ सदस्यों ने कहा कि जब तक उनकी समस्या का समाधान नहीं होगा, तब तक उनका धरना जारी रहेगा। 5 नवंबर को समाज के गणमान्य लोगों को बैठक के लिए आमंत्रित किया गया है, ताकि आगे की रणनीति बनाई जा सके।

