शहर की सरकार:स्टेट व सेंट्रल फाइनेंस कमीशन की ग्रांट अब तक नहीं आई, नगर परिषद के पास नहीं बजट, विकास कार्य हो रहे प्रभावित

जींद6 मिनट पहले
िववादों के साथ नगर परिषद में बजट की कमी शहर के विकास का रोड़ा बना हुआ है। नगर परिषद के अधिकांश विकास के प्रस्ताव लटक गए हैं। इसमें तो कुछ के एस्टीमेट बने हुए हैं। विभिन्न स्रोतों आने वाली आय में कमी का हाल यह है कि नगर परिषद और पालिकाओं में वेतन देने के पैसे नहीं हैं । स्टेट व सेंट्रल फाइनेंस कमीशन, प्रदेश सरकार के वैट से आने वाली ग्रांट भी नहीं आ रही है।

इनसे करीब 100 से 130 करोड़ से अधिक की ग्रांट आती थी। इसके अलावा नगर परिषद के पास हर साल प्रापर्टी टैक्स, डिवलेपमेंट चार्ज, शॉप रेंट, जन्म-मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्रों, सर्विस टैक्स/जीएसटी, फायर टैक्स, टावर फीस से लगभग 5 से आठ करोड़ रुपए की आमदनी होती है। अंतिम हाउस की बैठक में पास हुए कार्यों के आई ग्रांट खत्म हो चुकी है और उसके बाद हाउस की कोई बैठक भी नहीं हुई है। कई ठेकेदारों की पेमेंट तक रुक गई हैं। एक से सवा करोड़ रुपए केवल वेतन देने के लिए ही चाहिए।

वेतन के लिए चाहिए 1.25 करोड़: इस बार इसपर संशय

नगर परिषद के ईओ और प्रधान पति के बीच चल रहे विवाद के चलते इस बार कर्मचारियों के वेतन पर भी इसका असर दिखने की उम्मीद है। हर माह कर्मचारियों का सवा करोड़ रुपए वेतन निकलता है। फिलहाल प्रधान की तरफ से चेकों पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं किए जा रहे हैं। इसमें बजट की कमी भी है। ऐसे में दिवाली फीकी रहने की उम्मीद है।

विवादों में बैठक नहीं हुई, इस साल कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं बने

नप में चेयरमैन, ईओ और पार्षदों के विवाद में इस साल हाउस ठीक से नहीं चल पाया। बैठकें न होने से विकास का कोई बड़ा प्रस्ताव नहीं हैं। जो काम रुके हैं वह बीते बैठकों के हां।

पार्कों को लेकर हाउस की बैठक में कब क्या प्रस्ताव किए गए पारित

  • 4 अगस्त 2016- हुडा सेक्टरों में विभिन्न पार्कों के रखरखाव का कार्य आरडब्ल्यूए को देना।
  • 2 जून 2017- सेक्टरों में पार्कों की देखरेख के लिए आरडब्ल्यूए को अदायगी करने के बारे में।
