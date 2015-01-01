पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  • Jind
  • Students Protested Against Practical Examinations, The University Extended The Date, The Papers Of The Theory Will Not Be Announced In January

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाओं का विद्यार्थियों ने किया विरोध, विवि ने डेट आगे बढ़ाई, नहीं होंगे थ्योरी के पेपर, जनवरी में घोषित होगा परिणाम

जींद14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीआरएसयू गेट पर विद्यार्थियों को समझाते रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. राजेश पूनिया।

चौधरी रणबीर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा यूजी, पीजी के इंटरमीडिएट सेमेस्टर की 16 से 24 दिसंबर तक चलने वाली प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाओं का छात्र संगठनों ने विरोध कर दिया है। एसएफअाई की अागुअाई विद्यार्थियों ने पीजी कॉलेज से विश्वविद्यालय तक मार्च किया। वहां दो घंटे तक प्रदर्शन किया। विश्वविद्यालय ने परीक्षाओं की तिथि 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दी है।

स्टूडेंट्स फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया आह्वान पर विद्यार्थी पीजी कॉलेज के बाहर एकत्रित हुए और सीआरएसयू प्रशासन के खिलाफ करते हुए लघु सचिवालय और वहां से सीआरएसयू तक पैदल मार्च किया। विश्विद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार को रोककर बैठ गए। उनको समझाने पहुंचे एग्जाम कंट्रोलर विद्यार्थियों से बात की। एसएफअाई के राज्य सहसचिव दीपक बेरीवाल, जिला प्रधान पूनम जांगड़ा व जिला सचिव मनीष ने बताया कि यह विद्यार्थियों को मानसिक रूप से परेशान करने वाला फैसला है। विश्वविद्यालय फैसला वापस नहीं लेता है तो आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। इस अवसर पर अक्षय बोहतवाला, ज्योति, अंजू, राहुल, विकास, पूजा रंगा, पूजा पेगा, मंजू, मनीष, मोहित मौजूद रहे।

रजिस्ट्रार बोले- आपकी डिग्री चैलेंज न हो, इसलिए हो रही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं

विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने कहा कि कुलपति और रजिस्ट्रार विश्वविद्यालय में नहीं है। दो घंटे प्रदर्शन करने के बाद रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. राजेश पूनिया बात करने आए। उन्होंने कहा कि हम कोई भी ऐसा काम नहीं करेंगे, जिससे कोई डिग्री को चैलेंज कर सके। यूजीसी के गाइड लाइन के अनुसार प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं जरूरी हैं। इसलिए उसे देनी होगी। थ्योरी की परीक्षा नहीं होगी। इसका नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

कोविड नियमों का पालन कर दो दिन में होगी एक परीक्षा

परीक्षा में सोशल डिस्टेंस का पूरा पालन किया जाएगा। इसके तहत सब्जेक्ट की प्रैक्टिकल की परीक्षा दो दिन होगी, जिससे भीड़ न और कोविड-19 नियमों का भी पालन हो सके।

प्रेक्टिकल की डेट बढ़ा दी है। 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ दी है। थ्यूरी की परीक्षाएं नहीं होंगी। इंटरमीडिएट सेमेस्टर की थ्यूरी का रिजल्ट 50 प्रतिशत इंटरनल माक्र्स की वेटेज और 50 प्रतिशत पिछले सेमेस्टर के नंबरों के हिसाब से जारी किया जाएगा। 15 जनवरी तक परिणाम घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। -डॉ. राजेश बंसल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें