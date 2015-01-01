पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेडिकल कालेज:अब 18 दिसंबर को ओपन होगा टेंडर, तीसरी बार बढ़ाई डेट, निर्माण कार्य के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने जारी किया टेंडर

जींद25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मेडिकल कालेज निर्माण के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा जारी किया गया टेंडर अब 18 दिसंबर को ओपन होगा। तीसरी बार टेंडर ओपन की डेट बढ़ाई गई है। यह टेंडर चंडीगढ़ पीडब्ल्यूडी मुख्यालय पर ओपन होगा। नवंबर माह में टेंडर जारी करने के बाद टेंडर ओपन की तारीख 3 दिसंबर तय की गई थी। इसके बाद इसको बढ़ाकर 9 दिसंबर कर दिया गया। बाद में यह 12 दिसंबर और अब इसे 18 दिसंबर तय किया गया है।

पहले टेंडर की तकनीकी खामियों को दूर करने के लिए टेंडर ओपन की डेट बढ़ाई गई थी। लेकिन बाद में टेंडर में ज्यादा से ज्यादा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी बिड भर सके। इसके लिए तारीख को बढ़ाया गया है। पीडबल्यूडी ने जारी किया हुआ है 5 करोड़ 23 लाख का टेंडर सीएम घोषणा के करीब 6 साल बाद शहर के हैबतपुर रोड पर बनने वाले मेडिकल कालेज का निर्माण कार्य 2 चरणों में होना है।

सीएम ने 26 दिसंबर 2014 को जींद में पहले दौरे में ही मेडिकल कालेज बनाने की घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद हैबतपुर की पंचायत ने 12 एकड़ जमीन दी। 4 साल बीत जाने के बाद भी मेडिकल कालेज के निर्माण को लेकर धरातल पर अभी तक कोई काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही उठ रहा है कि इतना समय बीत जाने के बाद भी मेडिकल कोलज कब बनकर तैयार होगा।

टेंडर ओपन की मुख्यालय ने बढ़ाई है तारीख
मेडिकल कालेज के मुख्यालय स्तर पर टेंडर ओपन होना है। अब 18 दिसंबर को ओपन होने की सूचना आई है। तारीख क्यों बढ़ाई जा रही इसके बारे में उनके पास जानकारी नहीं है। नवनीत नैन, एक्सईएन पीडब्ल्यूडी जींद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें