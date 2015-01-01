पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता:प्रशासन ने दातासिंह वाला बाॅर्डर पर रखा था पत्थर किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर से हटाया, दोनों टोल कराए फ्री

जींद42 मिनट पहले
कृषि बिलों के विरोध में टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराने के लिए शनिवार को किसान सड़कों पर उतरे। किसानों ने धरना देकर खटकड़ और बद्दोवाल टोल प्लाजा फ्री करा दिया। प्रशासन ने दातासिंहवाला बार्डर पर दिल्ली पटियाला हाईवे को भारी पत्थर रखा था, जिसे किसानों ने ट्रैक्टरों से हटा कर रास्ता खोल दिया। टोल कंपनी को 15 लाख का नुकसान हुआ है। पुलिस ने उन्हें कहीं रोकने की कोशिश नहीं की। इस दौरान टोल प्लाजों शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात था। एसडीएम उचाना डॉ. राजेश खोथ, डीएसपी जितेंद्र सिंह भी पूरे दिन किसानों के इस धरने पर नजर बनाए रहे। डीएसपी ताहिर हुसैन ने बताया कि वाहनों की चेकिंग के लिए पत्थर लगाए गए थे, जिससे एक एक वाहन चेक हो सके और आंदोलन की आड़ में शरारतीतत्व हरियाणा में न घुसें।

खटकड़ टोल पर किसान सुबह 9 बजकर 25 मिनट पर पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन युवाओं को शक हुआ कि वाहनों की फास्ट टैग से राशि कट रही है। इस पर वे टोल के अंदर पहुंच गए, जहां अधिकारियों ने बताया कि फास्ट टैग को बंद किया है। अधिकारियों ने एक बत्ती दिखाते हुए कहा कि अगर टोल कटेगा तो यह बत्ती ग्रीन हो जाएगी। इसपर युवाओं ने वाहनों को रुकवा कर जांच भी की। इसके बाद मानें। इस मौके पर सुरजीत बड़ौदा, दलबीर खेड़ी मंसानिया, रमेश खटकड़, सत्यवान खटकड़, ज्ञानी राम, रोहताश, सूरजभान घसो, रामधन, चांदी खटकड़, जोधा राम, जंगीर पालवां, धर्मबीर राठी मौजूद थे।

14 दिसंबर को डीसी कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन

सर्वजातीय खेड़ा खाप के प्रधान सतबीर पहलवान बरसोला, किसान नेता फूल सिंह श्योकंद ने कहा कि 14 दिसंबर को डीसी ऑफिस के सामने प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे। टोल फ्री करना मुद्दा नहीं है। र यह केंद्र सरकार को संकेत है। कानून को वापस कराने के लिए पंजाब में जैसे किसान कई दिनों से टोल फ्री किए हैं वैसे प्रदेश में करना पड़े।

15 लाख का नुकसान

खटकड़ टोल प्लाजा के एचआर अधिकारी अवधेश सिंह ने बताया कि सुबह रोजाना 4-5 हजार वाहन गुरजते हैं और 8 से 10 लाख टोल जमा होते हैं। बद्दोवाल टोल से 3 से 4 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं। इनसे 5 से 7 लाख का कालेक्शन होता है।

