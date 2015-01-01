पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्यूआई में आई कमी, खतरा अभी टला नहीं:हवा की स्पीड में हुई बढ़ोतरी तो 374 पर पहुंचा एक्यूआई, सप्ताह पहले पहुंच गया था 554 पर

जींद3 घंटे पहले
जिले के एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) में बुधवार को काफी सुधार हुआ है। हालांकि अभी जिले में एक्यूआई का जो स्तर है वह सेहत के लिए नुकसान दायक है। एक्यूआई में आई कमी की बड़ी वजह हवा की स्पीड में थोड़ी बढ़ोतरी होना है। बुधवार को 1.5 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की स्पीड से चली हवा के कारण छाया स्मॉग छंट गया। इससे एक्यूआई में कमी आई और सुबह 10 बजे यह 374 तक पहुंच गया।

इसके बाद दिन में एक्यूआई के स्तर में और कमी आई और शाम को 6 बजे 348 तक पहुंच गया। हालांकि एक्यूआई के इस स्तर को चिकित्सक व मौसम वैज्ञानिक सेहत के लिए हानिकारक मानते हैं। लेकिन लोगों के लिए राहत की बात यह है कि एक सप्ताह पहले जिला का एक्यूआई 554 तक पहुंच गया था। इससे हर किसी की सेहत को नुकसान होने का खतरा था।

आसपास के जिलों से जींद का एक्यूआई ज्यादा

जींद में प्रदूषण का स्तर अन्य जिलों से अब भी ज्यादा बना हुआ है। पड़ाेसी जिला करनाल, कैथल, पानीपत व सोनीपत से जींद के एक्यूआई की तुलना करे तो यह उससे दोगुना ज्यादा है। जींद में एक्यूआई स्तर का ज्यादा होने का कारण किसानों द्वारा पराली जलाना तो है ही। इसके साथ जिले की खस्ताहाल सड़कों से उड़ रही धूल व कई जगहों पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्य हैं।

हवा चलने से हुआ सुधार : डाॅ. खीचड़

पिछले कई दिनों से हवा बिल्कुल बंद थी। बुधवार को हवा की स्पीड थोड़ी बढ़ी है। इसके चलते छाया स्मॉग छटा है। यदि आने वाले दिनों में भी हवा की स्पीड बढ़ेगी तो फिर स्मॉग से राहत मिलेगी। वहीं आने वाले दिनों में मौसम खुश्क रहने और ठंड में इजाफा होने की संभावना है। डाॅ. मदनलाल खीचड़, इंचार्ज कृषि मौसम विभाग हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार।

