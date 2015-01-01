पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार विमर्श:शहर के विकास कार्यों को लेकर विधायक, जिला नगर आयुक्त ने ली तीन विभागों के अधिकारियों की बैठक

जींद2 घंटे पहले
जींद. विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते विधायक डॉ. कृष्ण मिड्ढा व डीएमसी डॉ. सुशील कुमार।

शहर के रोहतक रोड, मिनी बाईपास सहित शहर के विकास कार्यों को लेकर गुरुवार को रेस्ट हाउस में विधायक डॉ. कृष्ण मिड्ढा और जिला नगर आयुक्त डॉ. सुशील कुमार ने पीडब्ल्यूडी, जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग, नगर परिषद, वन विभाग के जिला अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। बैठक के दौरान विधायक डॉ. कृष्ण मिड्ढा ने अफसरों को कहा कि कुछ शर्म आनी चाहिए। पूरा शहर रो रहा है। एक दिन आप सभी अधिकारी मेरे साथ शहर का दौरा कर लो।

यदि कोई पानी पिला दे तो कह देना। लोगों में हम सबके प्रति इतना गुस्सा है कि यदि उनके बीच फंस गए तो कहीं पीट ही न दें। शहर का दौरा करोगे तो आपकी आंखें खुल जाएंगी कि लोगों की क्या-क्या परेशानी है। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही अधिकारियों को लेकर शहर का दौरा किया जाएगा। बैठक के दौरान विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने अमरुत योजना, रोहतक रोड सड़क, मिनी बाईपास पर धंसी सड़क, सफीदों रोड सड़क निर्माण, बाल भवन रोड पर बिजली के पोल हटाने के अलावा शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर अपनी बातें रखी, जिन पर एक-एक करके चर्चा की गई।

विधायक ने कहा कि अधिकारी एक-दूसरे पर पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। इनमें तालमेल की कमी साफ नजर आती है। भविष्य में व्यवस्था की जाएगी कि जब भी कोई गली, सड़क का निर्माण हो तो वहां सभी विभाग देखे कि उनके कौन-कौन से काम होने हैं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को चेताते हुए कहा कि आप सभी ठीक ढंग से काम करें, अन्यथा उन्हें कार्रवाई के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ेगा।

अमरुत योजना : पाइप जोड़ने के लिए रबड़ तक नहीं लगाई, मेरे पास वीडियो फुटेज
बैठक के दौरान सामाजिक संगठनों का गुस्सा सबसे ज्यादा अमरुत योजना पर फूटा। सामाजिक संस्था के सदस्य सुनील ने बताया कि उनके पास 5 किलोमीटर पाइप लाइन डालने की वीडियो है। कहीं भी पाइपों को आपस में मिलाने के लिए जॉइंट रबड़ से नहीं जोड़़े गए। पाइपों में मिट्टी, रोड़े पड़े हैं, ऐसे में लाइन चालू कैसे होगी? जब भी लाइन चालू की गई तो वह चाेक हो जाएगी। इससे आसपास के घरों को नुकसान होगा। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सड़कों में एकत्र होने वाले बरसाती पानी की निकासी के लिए मुख्य पाइप से अन्य पाइप लाइन नहीं जोड़ी गई।

मिनी बाईपास : नगर परिषद की जिम्मेदारी तय, मिट्टी डालकर भरा गड्ढा
मिनी बाईपास पर अंडरपास के नजदीक सड़क धंसने की जिम्मेदारी नगर परिषद की तय की गई है। अब दो सप्ताह बाद पत्थर डालकर पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा सड़क का निर्माण किया जाएगा। बैठक में डॉ. राजकुमार गोयल ने कहा कि सड़क अभी से उखड़ने लग गई है। इसकी जांच करवाई जाए। अन्न टीम के सदस्य सुनील वशिष्ठ ने कहा कि मिनी बाईपास पर सड़क निर्माण हो रहा है, लेकिन पोल, पेड़ बीच में है। इससे हादसा हो सकता है। इन्हें हटाया जाए। इस पर विधायक ने वन विभाग से इसे रोड सेफ्टी की बैठक में डलवाकर पेड़ हटवाने की बात कही।

रोहतक रोड : पहले आधा हिस्सा बना दो, बाकी पर रोड़े, मिट्टी डाल दो ताकि ट्रैफिक आसानी से निकल सके
बैठक में जींद विकास संगठन के प्रधान डॉ. राजकुमार गोयल ने रोहतक रोड का जल्द निर्माण करने की मांग की। इस पर विधायक ने कहा कि यदि अभी पूरी सड़क बना दी तो वह भी मिनी बाईपास की तरह बैठ जाएगी। इससे नुकसान ही होगा। इसलिए फिलहाल देवीलाल चौक से रजवाहा नंबर-7 तक सड़क का निर्माण कर दिया जाए। बाकी आगे बाईपास तक रोड़े व मिट्टी डाल दी जाए, जिससे ट्रैफिक आसानी से निकल सके और मिट्टी नीचे दब जाए। पीडब्ल्यूडी के एक्सईएन नवनीत नैन ने बताया कि यहां पर बीच में एक मीटर का डिवाइडर बनाया जाएगा और दोनों तरफ 5-5 मीटर की सड़क बना दी जाएगी। यह काम अगले सप्ताह शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

