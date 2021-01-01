पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन काे धार देने की कोशिश:19 साल पहले कंडेला में हुआ था हरियाणा का सबसे चर्चित किसान आंदोलन, आज वहीं महापंचायत

जींदएक घंटा पहले
राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में महापंचायत की तैयारी करते ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में महापंचायत की तैयारी करते ग्रामीण।

गांव कंडेला से 19 साल बाद फिर से किसान आंदोलन को धार देने की कोशिश तेज हो रही है। बुधवार को कंडेला में किसान महापंचायत बुलाई गई है। इसमें संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के सदस्य नेता राकेश टिकैत, बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल, रतन सिंह मान, गुरनाम सिंह चढ़ूनी सुबह 11 बजे पहुंचेंगे। इसकी अध्यक्षता कंडेला खाप के प्रधान एवं सर्वजातीय खाप के संयोजक टेकराम कंडेला करेंगे।

चार दिन पहले कंडेला खाप ने राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में रात को ही जींद-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे जाम कर दिया था। उसी रात ग्रामीण गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर पर समर्थन करने भी पहुंच गए थे। अब उसी का धन्यवाद करने टिकैत बुधवार को कंडेला आएंगे।

कंडेला खाप के प्रधान टेकराम कंडेला ने बताया कि टिकैत का फोन आया था। उन्होंन कहा था- मैंने हरियाणा में कंडेला चुना है। सांझा मोर्चा यहां प्रोग्राम करना चाहता है, जिसे स्वीकार किया और सर्वजातीय कंडेला खाप ने सभी खापों को आमंत्रित कर कार्यक्रम फाइनल किया गया।

50 हजार के लिए बन रहा देसी खाना

कार्यक्रम में 50 हजार लोगों के लिए पकवान बनाए जा रहे हैं। चाय, पकोड़े, बाजरे की रोटी, सरसो का साग, आलू, मटर की सब्जी तैयार की जा रही है। दूध, दही, लस्सी गांव से एकत्रित की जा रही है। खाने का आयोजन कंडेला खाप के चबूतरे पर किया जाएगा है। कंडेला स्थित राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में 7 एकड़ में महापंचायत होगी, जिसकी तैयारी पिछले 3 दिन से चल रही है।

मंगलवार को मंच तैयार किया गया। ट्रैफिक, पार्किंग, खाने की जिम्मेदारी 2 हजार वॉलंटियर को सौंपी गई है। कार्यक्रम में प्रदेश के तपा, बारहा, खापों, टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठे किसानों को निमंत्रण दिया गया है। कार्यक्रम स्थल के नजदीक 3 एकड़ और मेन रोड के पास 2 एकड़ में दो जगह पार्किंग बनाई हैं। 10 टीमें गाड़ियों में प्रदेश के अलग-अलग जिलों में जाकर निमंत्रण दे रही हैं।

प्रदेश से आने वाले खाप, तपा, बारहा के प्रधानों के लिए 100 कुर्सी लगवाई गई हैं। मंगलवार शाम को बैठक कर 2 हजार युवाओं की अलग-अलग ड्यूटियां लगाई गई। कार्यक्रम में कलाकार अमित ढुल, ईश्वर छात्तर, राममेहर महला अन्य को बुलाया गया है।

कंडेला से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: किसान आंदोलन से हरे हुए मृतक किसानों के परिजनों के जख्म

अपनों के खोने का दर्द भुलाकर मृतक किसानों के परिजन दे रहे चंदा

किसान आंदोलन से 19 साल पुराने गांव कंडेला में हुए किसान आंदोलन की यादें फिर से ताजा हो गई हैं। 2002 में कंडेला में हुए गोलीकांड में 9 किसानों की मौत हो गई थी। कंडेला में हुए आंदोलन में जिन परिवारों ने अपने भाई, पिता या अन्य परिजन खो दिए थे, वे परिवार इस आंदोलन में भी पीछे नहीं हैं।

मृतकों के परिजन किसान आंदोलन के लिए न केवल चंदा दे रहे हैं, बल्कि इस आंदोलन में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। इनके परिजन दिल्ली कूच से लेकर हर जगह भागीदारी कर रहे हैं। अब 3 फरवरी को कंडेला में होने वाली किसान महापंचायत में भी हिस्सा लेंगे। इनक सरकार से एक ही मांग है- तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द किए जाएं। कंडेला कांड में मारे गए किसानों ने परिजनों ने बताया कैसे इस किसान आंदोलन को दे रहे मजबूती।

