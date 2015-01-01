पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मतदाता सूचियों को अपडेट करने का कार्य शुरू, 15 दिसंबर तक बनाए जा सकते हैं नए वोट : नगराधीश

जींद40 मिनट पहले
नगराधीश होशियार सिंह ने कहा कि भविष्य में होने वाले चुनाव के मद्देनजर मतदाता सूचियों को अपडेट करने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। जो व्यक्ति 1 जनवरी को 18 वर्ष आयु का होने जा रहा है, वह भी अपना वोट बनवाने के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है। मतदाता सूची का अंंतिम प्रकाशन 15 जनवरी को किया जाएगा। नगराधीश ने यह जानकारी मंगलवार को उनके कार्यालय में आयोजित हुई विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों व राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों की एक संयुक्त बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए दी। बैठक में इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल, भारतीय जनता पार्टी और कम्युनिष्ट पार्टी के प्रतिनिधि शामिल रहे।

नगरधीश ने कहा कि मतदाता सूची को अपडेट करने के लिए 28 व 29 नवंबर और 12 व 13 दिसंबर को शनिवार व रविवार के दिन विशेष अभियान भी चलाया जाएगा। इन दिनों में बीएलओ सुबह 9 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक अपने-अपने बूथों पर बैठकर पात्र लोगों के वोट बनाने तथा मतदाता सूची को अपडेट करने का कार्य करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक व्यक्ति अपने दावे एवं आपत्तियां दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। इसके बाद इन दावे एवं आपत्तियों को 5 जनवरी तक निपटा दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद 15 जनवरी को मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। सभी राजनीतिक दलों को अपडेट मतदाता सूचियों का एक-एक सैट उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। यही नहीं अपडेटेड मतदाता सूचियों की एक-एक सीडी भी उन्हें दी जाएगी।

नगराधीश ने सभी बूथ लेवल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे विशेष अभियान की तिथियों में अपने-अपने बूथों पर उपस्थित रहकर मतदाता सूचियों को अपडेट करें। अगर कोई बीएलओ किसी कारण से उपस्थित नहीं हो पाता है तो इस बारे में रिपोर्ट संबंधित निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारी को अवश्य दें। बैठक में सफीदों के एसडीएम मंदीप कुमार, चुनाव नायब तहसीलदार खेमचंद, चुनाव कानूनगो भरत सिंह उपस्थित रहे।

