विवाद:बीच सड़क पर खड़ी की थी गाड़ी : एसएचओ ,शराब के नशे में था ट्रैफिक एसएचओ : ड्राइवर

जींद4 घंटे पहले
शहर के रोहतक रोड के पास गुरुवार को एक होटल के शुभारंभ मौके पर पहुंचे विधायक डा. कृष्ण मिड्ढा के ड्राइवर हैप्पी सिंह व सिटी ट्रैफिक एसएचओ चरणजीत सिंह के बीच गाड़ी खड़ा करने को लेकर गुरुवार को विवाद हो गया। सिटी ट्रैफिक एसएचओ का कहना है कि गाड़ी रास्ते में खड़ी थी। ड्राइवर सीट बेल्ट भी नहीं लगाए हुए था। जब उसने गाड़ी को रास्ते से हटाने के लिए कहा तो ड्राइवर ने उसके साथ बदतमीजी करनी शुरू कर दी। वहीं ड्राइवर का कहना है कि सिटी ट्रैफिक एसएचओ शराब के नशे में था और वह अनाप-शनाप बोलकर उसे धमका रहा था।

विधायक ने इसकी शिकायत एसपी को की। बाद में डीएसपी धर्मबीर खर्ब ने एसएचओ चरणजीत का मेडिकल करवाने के लिए सिविल अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। डीएसपी की मौजूदगी में एसएचओ ब्लड सैंपल लिया। इसको जांच के लिए मधूबन लैब भेजा गया है। डीएसपी कहना है कि सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

व्यवस्था बनाने गया था, बीच सड़क से गाड़ी हटाना गलत नहीं

इस दौरान सिटी ट्रैफिक एसएचओ चरणजीत ने कहा कि वह हिंदुस्तानी सरदार हैं, पाकिस्तानी नहीं। वे व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे थे। विधायक के ड्राइवर ने बीच सड़क गाड़ी खड़ी कर व्यवस्था बिगाड़ रखी थी। यदि गाड़ी को बीच सड़क से हटाना उनका कसूर है तो फिर वे शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था कैसे बनाएंगे।

रिपोर्ट के बाद होगी कार्रवाई : डीएसपी

उनके पास शिकायत आई थी कि सिटी ट्रैफिक एसएचओ शराब पीये हुए हैं। इस पर उन्होंनें सिटी ट्रैफिक एसएचओ का सिविल अस्पताल ले जाकर मेडिकल करवाया है। शराब पीये होने की जानकारी रिपोर्ट आने का बाद होगी। उसके आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। - धर्मबीर खर्ब, डीएसपी जींद।

