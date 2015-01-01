पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्राफा बाजार में सक्रिय महिला चोर:जेवरात खरीदने के बहाने शोरूम पर पहुंची युवती, सोने की चेन व अंगूठी को चुराकर जूती में छिपाया, तलाशी ली तो हुई बरामदगी

जींद43 मिनट पहले
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई युवती जिससे बाद में सोने की चेन और अंगूठी बरामद हुई।

शहर के सर्राफा बाजार में इन दिनों महिला चोर गिरोह सक्रिय है। जो जेवरात खरीदने के बहाने आती हैं और फिर जेवरात चुराकर ले जाती है। पिछले 3 दिनों में महिला चोर गिरोह द्वारा ऐसी दो वारदातों को अंजाम दिया गया। इसमें एक में एक युवती को चोरी किए हुए जेवरात के साथ पकड़ भी लिया गया। शहर के सर्राफा बाजार में सीपी ज्वैलर्स पर जेवरात खरीदने के बहाने शुक्रवार शाम को पहुंची एक 22 वर्षीय युवती ने सोने की चेन व अंगूठी चोरी कर जूती में छिपाया लिया।

युवती इस दौरान चोरी करते हुए शोरूम में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई। कई बार युवती ने चोरी किए जाने से इंकार किया। लेकिन जब उसकी शोरूम में ही मौजूद महिला ग्राहक द्वारा तलाशी ली गई तो युवती की जूती से सोने की चेन व अंगूठी बरामद हो गई। इसके बाद स्वर्णकार ने पुलिस को मौके पर बुलाकर युवती को उसके हवाले कर दिया। युवती ने पुलिस पूछताछ में अपनी पहचान धमतान साहिब निवासी अंजलि के रूप में बताई। पुलिस ने युवती के खिलाफ चोरी का केस दर्ज किया है। शनिवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

शहर थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में सीपी ज्वेलर्स के मालिक सुमित भारद्वाज ने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर शाम को वह दुकान पर था। इस दौरान दुकान में युवती आई और सोने के जेवरात दिखाने की बात कही। काफी समय तक उन्होंने अलग-अलग सोने के जेवरात देखे और एक सोने की चैन और अंगूठी जूतों में छिपा ली। इसके बाद जब वे जेवरात के डिब्बे संभालने लगे तो एक डिब्बे में सोने की चेन और एक डिब्बे से सोने की अंगूठी कम मिली। इस दौरान शोरूम पर एक महिला ग्राहक व युवती ही मौजूद थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने दोनों को बताया कि सोने की चेन व अंगूठी कम हो गई हैं। लेकिन दोनों में से कोई भी उसके पास न होने की बात कह रही थी। इसी बीच दोनों की मौजूदगी में उन्होंने सीसीटीवी को चेक किया तो साफ हुआ कि सोने की चेन व अंगूठी युवती ने ही चोरी किए हैं। इसके बाद मौके पर मौजूद महिला ग्राहक द्वारा ही उसकी तलाशी ली गई तो युवती की जूती से सोने की चेन व अंगूठी बरामद हो गई। इसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस को बुलाकर युवती को उनके हवाले कर दिया।

युवती को भेजा गया जेल

मामले के जांच अधिकारी एएसआई नरेंद्र ने बताया कि पुलिस पूछताछ में युवती ने अपनी पहचान धमतान साहिब निवासी अंजली के रूप में बताई। स्वर्णकार की शिकायत पर युवती के खिलाफ चोरी का केस दर्ज किया है। युवती को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया है।

