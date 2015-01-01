पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:कर्मचारियों की पेंशन में संशोधन करने का नहीं मिल रहा है लाभ

तरावड़ीएक घंटा पहले
हरियाणा बिजली पेंशनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ब्लाॅक नीलोखेड़ी की मीटिंग अग्रवाल धर्मशाला तरावड़ी में ब्लाॅक प्रधान पीके मंगल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसका संचालन आरजी अग्रवाल ने किया। बैठक में उपस्थित उप प्रधान सुरजीत सिंह पहलवान, कोषाध्यक्ष कुलवंत सिंह व प्रेमचंद ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार ने अपने रिटायर कर्मचारियों की पेंशन में संशोधन करने के लिए 10 जनवरी 2018 को आदेश जारी किए थे।

जिसकी बिजली निगम को इसकी अप्रूवल ब्यूरो ऑफ पब्लिक एंटरप्राइज के कार्यालय से जुलाई 2020 में 30 महीने के बाद प्राप्त हुई थी। उत्तर हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम ने अपने सभी पेंशनर्स परिवारों को इसका लाभ देने के लिए 9 जुलाई 2020 को आदेश जारी किए थे। इसका लाभ अभी तक पेंशनर्स को नहीं मिला, जिसका शीघ्र भुगतान किए जाने की मांग की गई।

प्रधान व सचिव ने कहा कि सभी पेंशनर्स अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र अपने डिविजन कार्यालय में इस महीने अवश्य भेज दें, ताकि उनकी पेंशन न रूके। इस मौके पर घनश्याम दास, शशीभूषण, जयपाल, प्रताप सिंह, गोविंदलाल, ललिता देवी, राजिंद्र कुमार, आरडी गुप्ता, बीर सिंह, चरण दास, अरविंद बंसल, सुभाष चंद उपस्थित रहे ।

